Boy, 13, drowns in Demerara River

Kaieteur News – A Tuesday outing at the Coomacka Mines Beach, Linden Region Ten, turned into a tragedy for a foreign couple after a 13-year-old boy in their care reportedly drowned in the Demerara River.

According to police, the boy identified as Hassani Mack of Wisroc New Housing Scheme, was swept away by a strong current after he and a friend went to wash themselves in the river.

The tragedy took place around 16:30hrs.

Police were told that the foreign couple, a 29-year-old man and his 25-year-old wife, had taken Hassani and four other children for an outing around 14:00hrs that day.

They reportedly spent the afternoon swimming and playing games in the water together.

As they were wrapping up their afternoon of fun, Hassani and one of the children, a 14-year-old boy, went into the Demerara River to wash off their skin.

Suddenly, according to police, “the water started to flow at a fast rate” sweeping both boys away. They began shouting for help as they struggled to stay afloat.

The 29-year-old man reportedly rushed to help them but police said that he only managed to rescue the 14-year-old boy. Hassani disappeared in the river.

Other persons at the beach helped the man to search for Hassani but they could not find him.

Investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to recover his body.