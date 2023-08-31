Berbice overall champion of RBL/LGC Golf Programme

Kaieteur Sports – On Saturday August 26, 2023, the curtains came down on the Republic Bank (Guy.) Ltd./ LGC Junior Golf Programme at the Lusignan Golf Club. In the end it was Berbice who prevailed, having walked away with a total of eleven medals, while Linden came in second and Region 4 bagging third. Saturday’s national drive, chip and putt competition saw a total of 144 participants (Region 4- 55, Linden – 37, Berbice – 52) competing, following 3 weeks of training.

During the three weeks leading up to the grand finale the young golfers were introduced to the game, taught the rules and familiarized themselves with the various clubs and their uses.

The results for the competition were as follows:

Boys 5-9

1st Curtis Millington

2nd Randy Semple

3rd Aiden Olivere

Boys 10-12

1st Kevin Woolford

2nd Elijah Hero

3rd Mark Simeon

Boys 13-14

1st Rasheed Bob-Semple

2nd Jerimiah Briggs

3rd Chris Lillah

Boys 15-16

1st Timothy Dobson

2nd Devon Hinds

3rd Jaheim Samuel

Girls 5-9

1st Angel London

2nd Okeisha Mcalmon

3rd Urika Sam

Girls 10-12

1st Olivia Kendal

2nd Simone James

3rd Shanice Hollingsworth

Girls 13-14

1st Akola Carmichael

2nd Anastacia Henry

3rd Shadiya Kendal

Girls 15-16

1st Atasha Williams

2nd Andelike Hollings

3rd Favor Duke

Speaking on behalf of Republic Bank (Guy.) Ltd. was Manager, Marketing and Communications Jonelle Dummett who stated that Republic Bank (Guy.) Ltd. is proud to see the results and support from the various participants across Guyana. “As we bring the curtains down on a successful, few weeks of golf I want to say kudos to all our young golfers. We are proud of you, you have shown great determination over the last few weeks as you showcased excellent sportsmanship in a competitive environment. Republic Bank (Guy.) Ltd. is proud of its partnership with the Lusignan Golf Club and looks forward to continued collaboration as we continue to empower youths and propel the sport of golf in Guyana. We are very keen on investing in communities through our Power to Make a Difference programme,” Dummett posited.

Dummett further divulged that she is happy with the excellent work that the club executed during the camp. She also relayed that through the camp many lives were impacted and the experience gained is invaluable as they look to the future.

LGC President Patanjilee Persaud said, “I want to thank everyone for showing up and for the enthusiasm they have shown. I want to thank the coaches and Republic Bank (Guy.) Ltd.as without you guys this camp would not have been a resounding success. For everyone that received their certificates, I want you to keep that as a badge of honour. We hope that at our next event, with the help of Republic Bank (Guy.) Ltd. we can span this camp to all administrative regions. I want to thank all the parents for supporting this event, be good fellow human beings and help each other when you are down.”