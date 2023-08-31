10-month-old baby dies in Sophia car crash

Latest update August 31st, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 31, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 10-month-old baby was on Wednesday killed in a car crash along Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown. Dead is Zanid Boyer.
Reports are that the accident occurred at about 14:00h in the vicinity of the Juvenile Holding Center and involved two cars traveling in opposite directions.
Commander of Georgetown, Simon McBean confirmed the accident and that Boyer died.
Kaieteur News understands that the baby and his parents were traveling in a private care when a hire car slammed into the car that they were in. The details of the accident are sketchy however, passengers from both vehicles were injured.
Investigations are ongoing.
Every household can get $3M a year.
Aug 31, 2023Isai Thorne and Deshawn James among the wickets SportsMax – A quick-fire century from Jordan Johnson and 50s from Joshua Dorne and Tarrique Edward spurred West Indies U19s to an emphatic 195...
Aug 31, 2023
Aug 31, 2023
Aug 31, 2023
Aug 31, 2023
Aug 31, 2023
Kaieteur News – In August 2015, then-President, David Granger unveiled a 10-point plan aimed at fostering the holistic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]