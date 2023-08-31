10-month-old baby dies in Sophia car crash

Kaieteur News – A 10-month-old baby was on Wednesday killed in a car crash along Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown. Dead is Zanid Boyer.

Reports are that the accident occurred at about 14:00h in the vicinity of the Juvenile Holding Center and involved two cars traveling in opposite directions.

Commander of Georgetown, Simon McBean confirmed the accident and that Boyer died.

Kaieteur News understands that the baby and his parents were traveling in a private care when a hire car slammed into the car that they were in. The details of the accident are sketchy however, passengers from both vehicles were injured.

Investigations are ongoing.