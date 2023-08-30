Rose Hall double murder

…Relatives call for justice, dissatisfied with police probe

Kaieteur News – Relatives of Melissa and Anthony Arokium are dissatisfied with the manner in which the investigation into their deaths is progressing.

The bodies of 31-year-old Melissa and 8-year-old Anthony Arokium of 189 Mangrove Street, Rose Hall Town were last Wednesday found in a pool of blood with several chop wounds by Melissa’s brother, Nicholas Arokium. The child was found on the bed in the bedroom while Melissa was found in the hallway.

Police had arrested four persons in connection with the double murder. Among those arrested were 33-year-old, Cerrano Arokium, a Cane Harvester, 37-year-old Shailendra Umrao of Belvedere (Melissa Arokium’s boyfriend) and Deo Naris called ‘DJ’ of Mangrove Street, Rose Hall Town (Melissa Arokium’s neighbour). A cousin of the deceased was also arrested. Nicholas was not arrested but was required to make a statement since he found his sister and nephew dead.

Two of the persons arrested were taken to the Criminal Headquarters in Georgetown for questioning.

Those detained by police have since been released. Naris and Umrao have been released on $50,000 bail while Melissa’s elder brother, Cerrano Arokium was released on $200,000 bail.

Notwithstanding, Melissa’s relatives are dissatisfied. They told reporters on Tuesday that Police said Nicholas Arokium was arrested when he was not. They are angry that crime scene photographs were circulated on social media and lay blame at the feet of the law enforcement officials since no one was allowed to go near to the house on the day of the murders.

Ruth Hintzen, Melissa Arokium’s, 72-year-old grandmother said, “We are crazy about it because we are not satisfied. The first thing that get me crazy is when I see meh granddaughter on the ground and the chops on the skin and then they show the boy on the bed too,” the elderly woman said while crying.

Hintzen opined, “If the police aint giving nobody chance to go in the room then who can get that permission and the time fuh tek out this picture and send it out so. I never see no murder so …we vex about it…”

Additionally, the family also expressed dissatisfaction that the house Melissa and her lived in has not been handed over to the family and no family member is allowed to access it.

They said that requests were made to have a rank accompany them to the house to collect some personal items belonging to Melissa and her son that are to be used for the funeral but the request was denied. Melissa and her son’s funeral are scheduled for Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hintzen and other relatives believe that the perpetrator may have been in the house on the day the duo was murdered since Melissa had left to purchase some things at the market.

They also believe that the little boy may have been murdered first since he would usually sleep in late and was at home that morning.

“…there is a wall and the passageway, there is the room and the television …maybe when she turn dem chop she…Nicholas said he see the bike (electric bike) the go home with, the bag and the keys on it so like she na carry in nothing in the house…” the grieving woman said.

Meanwhile, Shilendra Umrao called ‘Robin’, Melissa Arokium’s 37-year-old boyfriend told reporters he last saw Melissa on Tuesday and they talked a bit. He disclosed that she was crying and she informed him of a disagreement she had with her older brother. Umrao said Melissa did not detail the nature of the disagreement.

He told reporters that on Wednesday at around 04:53h Melissa messaged him as she would usually do and he responded. Umrao said Melissa told him she was okay when he enquired. Before he left for work at around 07:00h, he called her as is customary, but she did not answer.

“I called her before I came to work but I didn’t get through…last call was 7:00 …I called like 3 or 4 times,” he said.

Umrao said he went to work at the Albion Estate. However, he left work early because he did not hear from her. He said after leaving work at 13:45h he went to an insurance company at Rose Hall but it was closed. After leaving there, he ventured to Melissa’s house where he said he saw the police.

It was then he was informed that the woman and her son had died. Umrao was arrested the same day.

Melissa’s neighbour Naris had reportedly attacked her last year, relatives told reporters. She did not report the matter to the police.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News understands that Melissa’s gold jewellery that was worn daily is missing.

A candle light vigil is scheduled for Thursday.

Investigations are ongoing.