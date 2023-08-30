Road carnage is an epidemic concern in Guyana

Dear Editor,

The young and restless love the fast and furious lane in order to satiate a Saturday night fever, saturated with booze, drugs and music and to satisfy a growing pain as the world turns around (up-side down?).

As if there is no tomorrow, they have fun in galore and ride the wind of excitement into the night of darkness while being woefully wild. Of course, not all simulate close to this similarity as some sensible ones settle for safer, simpler and soothing selective.

Likewise, the combination may not incorporate all those imbibing, intoxicating or interfering ingredients. “Hanging out” has trended a norm in this modern- day society and the passion for “can’t wait for the week-end to come” or for the “week to be over”, fashions a week-end chore of partying as a must to be included on the laundry list. Is this out of necessity, or is it a habit or is it a developed custom which has not strangely but strongly conjectured as a tradition, inculcating as a convenient culture? Those who have succumbed to life’s finite moment will not be able to participate in this questioner.

Whatever happened to the designated driver as a default mechanism? What is so costly to hire a cab? Does the flashy car serve to boost an ego? Ever heard the saying “speed thrills but kills?” Remember the old adage, don’t mix alcohol with gasoline? Doesn’t anyone listen anymore to the song “Tell Laura/Johnny, I love her/him?” Do we joyfully ride with the five Cs in the driver’s seat or woefully locked in the trunk – care, caution, consideration, courtesy and common-sense? Does prevention better than cure serve any meaningful purpose? Do we choose to become a matured driver overnight or to toil by experience and exposure over a long journey with old man time?

Was the now motionless, weekend driver distracted by someone or something suddenly crossing Infront of the car or was his attention taken away by someone or something inside the moving vehicle? Was speeding the determining factor for a demise or the overpowering state of drunkenness? Was losing control a conclusive element due to carelessness and recklessness? Was poor judgement a result of inexperience or the inability of proper application? Was there a tire blow out or mechanical failure or a road hurdle or simply, a human error? Was there loud music (noise?) playing? We can drive down the highway to no way and perform a post mortem to investigate, examine or probe the reasons to find the cause of the accident (?), but that will not bring back the lost lives.

In Guyana we say, “easy lesson good fu dunce.” But what about the sensible ones? Isn’t there a lesson to be learnt from all the accidents which have occurred in Guyana? The police cannot be here, there and everywhere 24 x 7. Will the speed bumps serve as a deterrent? Will the stop and search be effective? Will the speed guns be persuasive to discourage speeding? Will the CCTVs be the answer? Will higher fines or jail sentences for the guilty ones serve any meaningful purpose? Will temporary or permanent suspension of the driver ‘s license add to the misery or contribute to less accidents? How about raising the age limit? Is this feasible? Is there a need to revamp the training and educating program for new drivers? Any encouragement on the death penalty?

A revisit to holding bartenders accountable for responsible drinking and driving seems to be in order. Was this line of duty ever pursued? Many are questioning the efficient and effective functioning of the Traffic Department. How sincere and dedicated are all the officers in totality? “Write or left” still seems to be the provoking, proverbial and profitable pretense to prevent the prosecution of prime “perpetrators”. New recruits out of training school are praying for traffic duties. Who has the stamina to stamp out this stigma? The dedicated and devoted officers on the right side of the road are paying a heavy price for those on the left side. Body cameras on all the traffic officers? Rotating officers perpetually to different areas may be feasible. Setting up decoys is too suggestive? How about police patrol cars constantly traversing the roads, especially during rush hours, to control the flow of traffic? Seems as if too many speed bumps are both annoying and distasteful. The usage of good, old traffic lights seems to be outdated. Are traffic cops standing in the middle of the road more practical and useful than regulated, functioning traffic lights?

Road carnage is an epidemic concern in Guyana. Patience is no longer virtuous. Due care and attention are not applied. President Dr. Irfaan Ali is much aggrieved. He suggested many remedies because, “Drinking and driving, speeding need to be thoroughly addressed.” “There is need for a public awareness program in dealing with this (road accidents),” he said while calling for more visuals, marking and launching a massive road safety campaign. The re-opening of schools will see more children using the road and heavier traffic snarls. Saving lives is a national concern and each person is a stakeholder with an invaluable input. Drastic times call for drastic measures. Be safe Guyana and “Respect the Road.”

Yours respectfully,

Jai Lall.