Imran Khan, Marlon Brutus, H. Bridgelall, P. Dindyal & Troy Benn smash centuries in the Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt Plant Services Big Man Cricket-2 Rounds 4 & 5

Kaieteur Sports – BIG MAN CRICKET-2@ O40s T25 tournament continued Saturday & Sunday with matches at 4 venues across Berbice, Essequibo and Demerara. On Saturday, three centuries were recorded by Imran Khan, Marlon Brutis and H. Bridgelall whilst several half centuries highlighted the matches in batsman friendly conditions where quite a few scores in excess of 200 were recorded. Everest Masters scored a record 268/5 off their 25 overs against East Bank Titans. There were 2 other scores in excess of 200 recorded by East Side Legends- 230 and X Berbice Police- 231. Another 2 centuries were recorded on Sunday, both at the Enmore ground, P. Dindyal-100* for Enterprise and Troy Benn- 103 for GT Royals.

ROUND 4- SATURDAY, AUGUST 26th, 2023

At the Jai Hind- Match 1-Jai Hind got the better of O Men of Guyana. O Men of Guyana was all out for 162 off 24 overs. K. Jailall registered a solid half century- 59*. Hassan Hussain picked up 3 for 23 and R. Mangalie snared 2 for 35. Jai Hind rattled up 163 for 3 to win very comfortably by 7 wickets in 17 overs. Opener Imran Khan had just enough time to pummel 101* with 6 X 6s and 11 X 4s.

At the Jai Hind ground- Match 2 – X Berbice Police won their 1st match very handsomely against East Side Legends. East Side Legends posted a mammoth 230 off their 25 overs with H Bridgelall recording his 1st century of the season-100, Baksh finished on 37 and Khan supported with 24. The former lawmen knocked off those runs for the loss of only 2 wickets with 3.3 overs to spare. Marlon Brutus powered a magnificent century 127* scattered with 12 boundaries and 8 maximums. He shared a record 3rd wicket unbroken stand of 177 with Devon Clements who finished on 67*.

At #71 Massiah ground – Match 3 – Legend Rangers overpowered GT Royals. Batting first, GT Royals posted a very challenging 177 for 8 off the allotted overs. G. Sugrim & S. Massiah both scored even half centuries. Bowling for Legend Rangers, J. Khan had 4 for 36 and D. Ramdat took 2 for 22. Legend Rangers polished off the runs to finish on 179 for 5 off21 overs. Opener D. Ramdat top scored with 57with useful contributions coming from I. Jabbar- 25 and P. Baldeo- 24. Richard Latif took 2 for 30.

At the Canal #2 ground- Match 4 – West Bank Warriors earned a walkover from Independence SC.

At the Canal #2 ground- Match 5 – Everest Masters chalked up another victory over East Bank Titans. Everest took first strike and rattled up a mammoth 268/5 off their 25 overs with several of their top order batters making solid contributions. Opener Saheed Mohamed top scored with 83 peppered with 3 maximums and 7 boundaries. Raul Browne also made a brisk 50*, whilst there were cameos from Imtiaz Sadik with 38, Basil Persaud 33 & V. Armstrong 21*. Rakesh Gangaram took 2 for 36 whilst M. Baksh had 2 for 45.

East Bank Titans started their response very positively with their openers Hemraj Garbaran and Surendra Heeralall, putting on a solid partnership of 98 but both were dismissed in quick succession and thereafter never really challenged the record score posted by the city boys. The Titans finished on 177 to lose by 91 runs. Heeralall made 48, Garbaran 46 and J. Mohabir with 48* all missed out on half centuries. The pick of the bowlers for Everest was Vic Mahabeer with 3 for 33 off his 5 overs.

At the Reliance ground- Match 6: Essequibo Mastersmade light work of the Canal #1 Scorpions winning by 8 wickets with in excess of 10 overs to spare.Batting first on a lovely square at Reliance, the Scorpions could only muster 117 all out. The Essequibo Masters quickly erased the target for the loss of 2 wickets in 14.1 overs. Opener Ravi Beharry smashed an unbeaten 79 with 5 X 6s and 10 X 4s to be named the man of the match.

ROUND 5- SUNDAY, AUGUST 27th, 2023

At the Jai Hindground- Match 1 – Jai Hind proved too superior for Legend Rangers. Legend Rangers took first strike and posted a meagre 110 all out in 21.2 overs. Jai Hind quickly overhauled this target in 11.2 overs without the loss of any wickets. Imran Khan cracked a half century finishing with 73* (12 X 4s & 3 X 6s) to follow his century from the previous day. His opening partner finished on 33*.

At the Jai Hind ground- Match 2 – X Berbice Police found their rhythm against O men of Guyana registering their 2nd victory this weekend. X Berbice Police took first strike and rattled up a formidable 190 off their allotted 25 overs. Devon Clements, who has been selected to represent West Indies O40s in the World Cup in Pakistan next month, was once again amongst the runs with another half century this weekend, scoring 57. Omen of Guyana was dismissed for 160 to fall short by 30 runs. F. Kadir top scored with 51 for O Men of Guyana. S. Paltoo was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 21 for the lawmen whilst Z. Moakan snared 3 for 38.

At the Enmore ground- Match 3 – GT Royals got the better of Enterprise. Enterprise set a challenging 166 for 7 off their allotted overs. Their innings was marshalled by P. Dindyal who scored an unbeaten 100* but received very little support from the other batters. Bowling for GT Royals, eventual Man of the match, Troy Benn was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 25. GT Royals then made light work of the Enterprise total knocking off the runs for the loss of just 2 wickets in 17.2 overs. Troy Benn hit a belligerent 103 peppered with 9 X 6s and 8 X 4s.

At the Enmoreground- Match 4 – Everest Masters whipped last year’s champions, West Bank Warriors, by 7 wickets and 9 overs to spare. The BMC-1 champions, West Demerara Warriors won the toss and chose to bat first and posted an inadequate 133 for 8 in their 25 overs. C. Ramcharran top scored with an unbeaten even half century. Opener R. Thakur was the only other batter to offer token resistance with 27. Bowling for Everest Masters, S. Mohamed, Randy Lindore & Rajesh Singh all bagged 2 wickets apiece for 20, 27 and 25 runs, respectively. In reply, Everest openers took the champions’ bowlers to task quickly rattling up 98 runs for the opening partnership before Sahadeo Hardaiow fell for a well-played 66. His innings contained 3 X 6s and 9 X 4s. Saheed Mohamed copped his 2nd Man of the Match for the weekend by carving out a responsible innings of 58* with 6 X 4s.

At the Farm ground- Match 5 – East Bank Titans earned a walkover from Regal.

At the Farm ground- Match 6 – Canal #1 Scorpions gained a walk over from Independence Sports Club.

