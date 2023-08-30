Guyanese Golf Team Set For Barbados

Kaieteur Sports – A team of 12 Guyanese golfers, one of the largest contingents to compete, will strive to bring

home honours for Guyana when they take part in the Barbados Open Golf Championship on September 15-17.

This highly recognized tournament is a Major 54-hole Stroke Play Tournament in which players earn World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points that will position Guyanese players firmly on the world stage. Amongst those hoping to capitalize on this opportunity are Guyana Golf Association (GGA) president Aleem Hussain, Monnaf Arjune, Rakesh Harry and Panko Steel Ramsundar who are scheduled to play in the Men’s First Flight.

The Barbados Golf Open will bring players from all over the world to compete for three days on one of the country’s premier golf courses. According to the tournament organizers, whilst the competition will be intense, players and supporters will be able to enjoy not just Golf but experience the best of Bajan food and hospitality during the event.

The Guyana Golf Association and Barbados Golf Association recently signed a cooperation agreement that was described by Vice President David Philips as “a pivotal moment in the history of Caribbean Golf development as the fastest growing sports nation (Guyana) aligns with the most developed Golf tourism market in Barbados.”

“Sports tourism is one of the largest drivers of economic development in a country and we’re grateful to the Ministry of Business and the Guyana Tourism Authority for their extraordinary support in promoting the game to local and international players”, said GGA head Hussain. “Several major events we developed together, such as the recent National Junior Golf Championships, National Long Drive Competition and Putt for Millions, are some of the events that GTA intends to use to bring thousands of competitors and tourists to Guyana in the coming years.”

According to Director of Tourism Kamrul Baksh, “Guyana Golf Sports Tourism will be two dimensional focused on both domestic and international players who will traverse the country to play in unique settings ranging from flatlands, forested and mountainous backdrops with plans in place for facilities to be available as early as 2024.”