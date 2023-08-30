GOAPC to host Inter-Ministries/Agencies Domino competition September 8-9

Latest update August 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 30, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee (GOAPC) is gearing up to host its prestigious Inter Ministries/Government Agencies Domino Competition, scheduled to take place from September 8-9.
The tournament, named the “Good Old Days Carnival Style” Domino Competition, is designed to foster camaraderie among different Ministries and Government Agencies, offering enticing cash rewards and coveted trophies to participants.
Registered teams will be in action at the Ministry of Agriculture Canteen, located on Regent Street, Bourda. The event will kick off at 4:30pm on Friday and continue from 11:00am on Saturday (9th September).
The first-place victors will walk away with a substantial cash prize of $80,000, while the second and third-place winners will secure respectable amounts of $60,000 and $30,000, respectively. In addition to the cash rewards, all winning teams will also be presented with commemorative trophies.
Team entry registrations will be accepted until Monday, September 4th, 2023. It’s important to highlight that no late entries will be entertained, so interested teams are encouraged to register on time.
The event’s coordination falls under the capable hands of James “Uprising” Lewis. For any inquiries or information related to the registration process, individuals can contact Mr. Lewis at 688-0073. For further assistance, individuals can reach out to the executive members of the committee. Dave Mohan, Dereck Young, and Trevon Boston, representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, can be contacted at the following numbers: 625-9007 or 672-6179.
