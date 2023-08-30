Enmore man beaten at wedding house

Kaieteur News – A 37-year-old mechanic of Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was on Saturday allegedly beaten at a wedding house following an argument with another guest.

Police identified the victim as, Chetam Tomby.

Tomby, according to police, was brutally attacked around 23:45 hrs at 18th Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara (ECD). He sustained severe injuries to his face, in the region of his mouth.

Investigations revealed that around 23:00hrs, the victim and his friends attended a wedding ceremony at the location.

During the celebration, an argument ensued between Tomby and another guest at the wedding. It soon led to a scuffle.

Tomby reportedly armed himself with a beer bottle and dealt the guest a lash to his shoulder, causing him to receive injuries.

Upon seeing the commotion, the guest’s friend intervened. Police said the friend armed himself with a beer bottle too and attacked Tomby, lashing him several times to his face before subsequently fleeing the scene.

The matter was reported at the Enmore Police Station and the severely injured Tomby and the guest he fought with, were sent to a hospital for medical attention.

The suspect was later arrested and is in custody, assisting the Police with the investigation.