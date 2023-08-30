Dominic Tyrell is set to compete today; Romeo Hunter, tomorrow

World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior & Junior Powerlifting C/ships



Kaieteur Sports – Confident in giving a very good account of themselves, the Guyanese duo of Dominic Tyrell and Romeo Hunter are set to unleash their strength at the 2023 edition of the World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior & Junior Powerlifting Championships which are taking place in Romania.

The 23-year-old Tyrell in his final year at this level will be going all out to make an indelible mark against the rest of the world when he takes the platform from 10:00hrs Guyana time, 17:00hrs, Romania, time.

It has been a long time coming for Tyrell, who is the reigning Guyana Junior 74kg champion and a member of the One Barbell Gym in T&T where he resides. He is intent on making himself and Guyana proud, in Romania.

The quiet but fierce junior strongman who holds all the 74kg records (squat, benchpress, deadlift, total) is a graduate of the University of the West Indies with a Bachelor of Arts in French, Upper Second-Class Honours.

Tyrell, who would be taking on 19 other athletes from countries, including, Canada, Spain, India, France, Italy, Singapore, Hungary, Mexico, Ireland, New Zealand, Great Britain, Philippines, Kuwait, and Turkey, said he is positive of making his family and nation proud and has expressed gratitude to all who have assisted him in reaching this level including his father, mother, and brother, Delroy who just returned to the USA to continue his studies whilst also focusing on his swimming career.

And, 16-year-old Romeo Hunter who is making his debut at this level with quite a few more years in the pocket, will be seeking to hit the platform with a bang tomorrow when he takes center stage from 11:30hrs Guyana time, 18:30hrs, Romania time.

At such a tender age, Hunter, a member of Unity Gym, has already racked up a name for himself in powerlifting and bodybuilding. Already competing for the past three years, having been introduced to the sport, four years ago, young Hunter has been high in praise for his father, who is also his Coach, Oudit Seenarain.

Hunter is currently ranked 9th in the world in the 83kg class and is the current holder of 18 National records in the Open and Under-18 (Sub-Junior) division. His aim at these championships is to be in the top three overall whilst seeking a gold medal in the squat, as well as gold in the bench press with a possible world record.

His task would be made more challenging as he has on his path to glory, 20 other lifters from Finland, Italy, USA, New Zealand, Great Britain, Slovakia, India, Czechia, Ireland, Canada, Turkiye, Thailand, South Africa, and Japan.

Accompanying the athletes in Romania is IPF Category 11 Referee, Franklyn Brisport-Luke who has been very active as a Referee.

Meanwhile, President of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation, Franklin Wilson, on behalf of his executive, members, and fans of the sport, has extended the nation’s best wishes to the team in Romania and assured them that the nation is fully behind them as they fly the Golden Arrowhead, aloft.

Fans interested in following the action can do so via the International Powerlifting Federation, YouTube channel.