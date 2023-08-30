De attack dog losing it!

Latest update August 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 30, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – In Guyana, people like debate issues. Wherever yuh go, people does be debating and trading ideas and facts. Is suh we stay!
But we gat a man who like to have the last say in every debate. He must have de final word even after de audience gone, he still yapping away. He believes he know it all.
He is known for being an attack dog for de government. But the only problem is that his arguments are as thin as his receding hairline
A debate is supposed to pit one set of ideas against another. It is a sparring of words. But here we have a gentleman who missed the script entirely. As his arguments crumble under the weight of scrutiny, and as his words lack substance, de man is pushed into corner. As reason begins to destroy his arguments, he is pushed to unleash a barrage of personal attacks and invectives that would make a schoolyard bully blush.
It’s sad observing a grown man resorting to tantrums that rival a toddler denied a lollipop. His arguments are evaporating like hot air in de wind. Perhaps that’s why he clings to personal attacks like a lifeboat in a storm – his ship is sinking, and the lifeboat is running out of oars.
As criticism rains down like confetti, this man has begun to yank at his remaining hair as if trying to extract enlightenment from what is not there anymore. De great irony of it all, is that he’s shedding both his dignity and his follicles in equal measure.
Talk Half! Leff Half!
Every household can get $3M a year.
Aug 30, 2023World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior & Junior Powerlifting C/ships Kaieteur Sports – Confident in giving a very good account of themselves, the Guyanese duo of Dominic Tyrell and Romeo...
Aug 30, 2023
Aug 30, 2023
Aug 30, 2023
Aug 30, 2023
Aug 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – The crime wave which followed the Feb 2001 prison jailbreak marked a traumatic period in the history... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]