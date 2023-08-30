De attack dog losing it!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – In Guyana, people like debate issues. Wherever yuh go, people does be debating and trading ideas and facts. Is suh we stay!

But we gat a man who like to have the last say in every debate. He must have de final word even after de audience gone, he still yapping away. He believes he know it all.

He is known for being an attack dog for de government. But the only problem is that his arguments are as thin as his receding hairline

A debate is supposed to pit one set of ideas against another. It is a sparring of words. But here we have a gentleman who missed the script entirely. As his arguments crumble under the weight of scrutiny, and as his words lack substance, de man is pushed into corner. As reason begins to destroy his arguments, he is pushed to unleash a barrage of personal attacks and invectives that would make a schoolyard bully blush.

It’s sad observing a grown man resorting to tantrums that rival a toddler denied a lollipop. His arguments are evaporating like hot air in de wind. Perhaps that’s why he clings to personal attacks like a lifeboat in a storm – his ship is sinking, and the lifeboat is running out of oars.

As criticism rains down like confetti, this man has begun to yank at his remaining hair as if trying to extract enlightenment from what is not there anymore. De great irony of it all, is that he’s shedding both his dignity and his follicles in equal measure.

Talk Half! Leff Half!