Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Keisha Abrigo are overall male and female champs

Aug 30, 2023 Sports

GAPLF Raw Nationals 2023 – 15 Records Smashed

Kaieteur Sports – The 2023 edition of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) Raw Nationals concluded on Sunday last at the National Gymnasium where a total of 18 athletes including 5 females entertained the small but appreciative gathering. A total of 16 records were reset on the day.

At the end of the two flights of competition, Guyana’s marquee lifter, Carlos Petterson-Griffith, competing for the first time in the 105kg Men’s Open category, won the three-way battle against Tremel King and Paul Meusa for the gold medal and added the Overall Best Lifter Accolade along with a Fitness Express hamper.

The Female Best Overall Lifter trophy and Fitness Express hamper went to Keisha Abrigo who won gold in the 76kg Women’s Open Raw competition.

In crafting victory, Petterson-Griffith also set new squat, deadlift, and total records. His best squat was 310.0kg (683.433lb), benchpress 165.0kg, deadlift 350.0kg (771.618lb), total of 825.0kg (1818.814lb).

The five females that competed at the GAPLF Raw Nationals from right, Xusha Stoll, Kezia Joseph, Keisha Abrigo, Junica Pluck, and Kean Andrews.

Abrigo too was in record-breaking mode, setting new standards in the squat, deadlift, and total. She recorded 162.5kg (358.251lb) in the squat, benchpress 75.0kg, deadlift 200.0kg (440.925lb), and a total of 437.5kg (964.523lb).

The GAPLF is expressing gratitude to the following sponsors for making the event a success. Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, National Sports Commission, Fitness Express, Space Gym, E-Master Corporation, Sunny & Sweetie Roti Shop, Unity Cabs & Unity Gym, Dr. Billy Mack / Eye Wear Optical, Chung’s Global Inc., Prodental Dr. Harry Hannoman and Associates-Giftland Mall.

The full List of new record breakers was:

Full list of winners in class:
Female Winners
1st 69kg Women’s Open Raw – Junica Pluck, Squat 142.5kg, Benchpress 78.0kg, Deadlift 155.0kg, Total 375.5kg

2nd 69kg Women’s Open Raw – Kezia Joseph, Squat 127.5kg, Benchpress 55.0kg, Deadlift 165.0kg, Total 347.5kg

3rd 69kg Women’s Open Raw – Xusha Stoll, Squat 117.5kg, Benchpress 62.5kg, Deadlift 145.0kg, Total 325.0kg

1st 76kg Women’s Open Raw – Keisha Abrigo, Squat 162.5kg, Benchpress 75.0kg, Deadlift 200.0kg, Total 437.5kg

1st 84+kg Women’s Open Raw – Kean Andrews, Squat 137.5kg, Benchpress 85.0kg, Deadlift 172.5kg, Total 395.0kg

Male Winners

1st 74kg Men’s Junior Raw – Meshach Alexander, Squat 147.5kg, Benchpress 85.0kg, Deadlift 170.0kg, Total 402.5kg

1st 93kg Men’s Junior Raw – Wazeer Hussein, Squat 227.5kg, Benchpress 173.0kg, Deadlift 265.0kg, Total 665.5kg

1st 120+kg Men’s Junior Raw – Yogaishawar Seecharan, Squat 230.5kg, Benchpress 115.0kg, Deadlift 230.0kg, Total 575.5kg

1st 59kg Men’s Open Raw – Dwayne Welch, Squat 147.5kg, Benchpress 92.5kg, Deadlift 175.0kg, Total 415.0kg

1st 66kg Men’s Open Raw – Navindra Tamasar, Squat 160.0kg, Benchpress 95.0kg, Deadlift 200.0kg, Total 455.0kg

1st 74kg Men’s Open Raw – Demetri Chan, Squat 195.0kg, Benchpress 147.5kg, Deadlift 255.0kg, Total 597.5kg

The Overall Best Male and female lifters showcase their silverware in the presence of sponsors.  

2nd 74kg Men’s Open Raw – Meshach Alexander, Squat 147.5kg, Benchpress 85.0kg, Deadlift 170.0kg, Total 402.5kg

1st 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Steffan Hilken, Squat 157.5kg, Benchpress 115.0kg, Deadlift 182.5kg, Total 455.0kg

1st 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Wazeer Hussein, Squat 227.5kg, Benchpress 173.0kg, Deadlift 265.0kg, Total 665.5kg

2nd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Ramesh Seecharan, Squat 132.5kg, Benchpress 70.0kg, Deadlift 165.0kg, Total 367.5kg

3rd 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Frank Tucker, Squat 115.0kg, Benchpress 90.0kg, Deadlift 140.0kg, Total 345.0kg

1st 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Carlos Petterson-Griffith, Squat 310.0kg, Benchpress 165.0kg, Deadlift 350.0kg, Total 825.0kg

2nd 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Tremel King, Squat 245.0kg, Benchpress 172.5kg, Deadlift 302.5kg, Total 720.0kg

3rd 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Paul Meusa, Squat 205.0kg, Benchpress 125.0kg, Deadlift 265.0kg, Total 595.0kg

1st 120+kg Men’s Open Raw – Yogaishawar Seecharan, Squat 230.5kg, Benchpress 115.0kg, Deadlift 230.0kg, Total 575.5kg

1st 105kg Men’s Master 1 Raw – Paul Meusa, Squat 205.0kg, Benchpress 125.0kg, Deadlift 265.0kg, Total 595.0kg

1st 93kg Men’s Master 2 Raw – Ramesh Seecharan, Squat 132.5kg, Benchpress 70.0kg, Deadlift 165.0kg, Total 367.5kg

1st 93kg Men’s Master 4 Raw – Frank Tucker, Squat 115.0kg, Benchpress 90.0kg, Deadlift 140.0kg, Total 345.0kg

