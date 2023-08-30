Businessman accused of hammering customer to death released on station bail

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old businessman accused of hammering a customer to death was on Saturday placed on $1M station bail.

The customer, 40-year-old Mark Braithwaite of Four Miles Housing Scheme, Bartica, Region Seven was bludgeoned to death around 19:45hrs on Wednesday last at a Blast Gaming Center outlet located on Second Avenue, Bartica.

According to police, the businessman’s father owns the gaming center and left him in charge of business for the night. Braithwaite, a regular customer, was playing at one of the slot machines when he allegedly spilt alcohol on one of the counter tops.

The suspect allegedly scolded Braithwaite and an argument ensued. Braithwaite allegedly armed himself with several beer bottles and began pelting the businessman before walking out of the shop.

In retaliation, the suspect allegedly armed himself with a hammer and brutally attacked Braithwaite, lashing him several times to his head and face.

Braithwaite fell to the ground and remained motionless. He was picked up and taken to the Bartica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy revealed that Braithwaite died from multiple blunt trauma to the head and that his skull was crushed.

Police subsequently arrested the businessman and kept him in custody for 72 hours before releasing him on station bail. A suspect is not usually held in custody for more than 72 hours without being charged.

In the businessman’s case, Police said that a file was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali Hack, SC. for legal advice on a recommended charge. The DPP, however, returned the file with instructions that more investigations be done before charging the suspect.

As a result, the investigators had to release the suspect on bail with the condition that he reports every day to the Bartica Police Station as investigations continue.

“He has been reporting to the Bartica Police Station…he reported yesterday and today thus far,” police said.

Meanwhile, the Bartica Police Commander has reportedly indicated that his ranks have completed investigations and the case file will be sent back to the DPP’s chambers today.

As police await the DPP’s advice, the victim’s mother, Clare Cheeks has contracted the services of Attorney-at-law Darren Wade.

Via her attorney, the woman demanded that police conduct a fair and impartial investigation into Braithwaite’s death.

“We believe that Roopnarine (the suspect) should be charged with murder, and we will not rest until justice is served,” the woman said in a statement issued by Wade.