BCB launches $1M Zamal Hussain Trust Fund for Youth Cricketers

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board is widely considered as the most active and progressive cricket board in the Caribbean with a long list of activities and achievement. The BCB under the presidency of Hilbert Foster has hosted hundreds of developmental projects and programme in its ongoing effort to lift the standard of the game especially among the youths.

On Sunday last, the BCB launched another programme that will benefit youths across Regions 5 and 6. Foster and Region 6 Vice Chairman Zamal Hussain met in a special meeting after the presentation ceremony of the BCB/Minister Zulifar Mustapha Under15 final at the Port Mourant Cricket Ground. After the short meeting, an agreement was reached for the establishment of the Zamal Hussain Berbice Cricket Trust Fund.

Under the fund, the Vice Chairman would raise $1M towards assisting twenty four (24) youths in the county with much needed cricket gears. Each of the twenty four players would receive a pair of batting pad, batting gloves and a bat. Foster announced that the player would be selected from all five zones in the county – West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Berbice River, Lower/Central Corentyne and Upper Corentyne. The BCB President stated that the players would be selected by a special committee headed by Junior Selection Chairman Balram Samaroo. They would be selected based on potential, talent, personal discipline and commitment to the game.

Foster expressed thanks to Mr. Hussain for his support of the game. He noted that the main objective of the BCB/Zamal Hussain Trust Fund would be to assist less fortunate but promising players to fulfill his/her talents on the cricket field. The BCB over the last 6 years has produced eleven (11) players for the West Indies at all levels and the objectives now is to produce another ten in the next five years 2024 to 2028. Among the players that have played for the West Indies for the period 2018 to 2023 are Romario Shepherd, Isai Thorne, Rampertab Ramnauth, Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Kelvin Anderson, Shakabi Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond and Ashmini Munisan. Foster also disclosed that the BCB would soon be hosting another edition of the Shimron/Nirvanie Hetmyer Trust Fund which would be another boost for clubs in the county.

Hussain, who is a popular politician in the county stated that he was very impressed with the administration of the BCB under the leadership of Hilbert Foster.

The Regional Vice Chairman stated that the work of the BCB President was simply outstanding and that every single day, he reads or saw development in Berbice Cricket in the newspaper or Television news. Berbice Cricket, he stated is in safe hands and he was therefore was pleased to play a part in making sure that the legacy of Rohan Kanhai and Basil Butcher continues in the future. Hussain also spoke on the government effort to improve over one hundred sports ground in Region 6. He pledged his support in any way possible in the future and urged the administration of the BCB to continue their outstanding work.