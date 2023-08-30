Albion and Blairmont to clash in Berbice zone final

Latest update August 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 30, 2023 Sports
Republic Bank Ltd. Nationwide under-23 Inter-Club Super50 tournament…
Kaieteur Sports – Albion Community Centre Cricket Club (ACCC) and Blairmont Cricket Club (Blazers) have booked their place in the Final of the Berbice leg of the RBL Nationwide under-23 Inter-Club Super50 Tournament with comfortable victories in their respective semi-finals.
Albion defeat Skeldon Estate Community Center by 5 wickets
Skeldon Estate Community Center were bowled out for 54 in 16.1overs with Sarwan Chitnarine leading the way with 28.
Bowling for Albion, Afraz Budhoo bagged magical figures of 6-6 off 5 overs. In reply, Albion finished on 58-5 with P. Setel, (12 not out) and J. Otter (11*). Bowling for Skeldon, O. Boyce returned 4 for 7.
Albion won by 5 wickets and 29.2 overs remaining.
Blairmont “Blazers” beat West Berbice Achievers by 10 wickets.
West Berbice Achievers were bowled out for 89 in 25.5 overs with S. Ramsay (15) O. Miller (14) and J. Samuels (12*). National players Nigel Deodat (5-21) and Seon Glasgow (3-30) along with Hemchan Ragbeer 2-4, were the chief destroyers.
The Blazers in reply raced to 90-0 from 11.4 overs, led by Farouk Subhan (59*) and Suraj Bissiondyial (16*).
Lusignan beat Better Hope by 202 runs.
After Anil Singh (51) and Chanderpaul Ramraj (59) led the charge, Lusignan piled on 269-9 in 45 overs despite a spirited performance from Josh Behari who grabbed 5-57 for Better Hope.
In response, Better Hope were bowled out for 67 in 23 overs with Brandon Jordan (17) and Moin Persaud (15), the top scorers for their team. Ramraj returned to bag 3-14 as Neeran Bani emerged as the leading bowler for Lusignan with 4-14.
