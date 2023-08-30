Latest update August 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Albion and Blairmont to clash in Berbice zone final

Aug 30, 2023 Sports

Republic Bank Ltd. Nationwide under-23 Inter-Club Super50 tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – Albion Community Centre Cricket Club (ACCC) and Blairmont Cricket Club (Blazers) have booked their place in the Final of the Berbice leg of the RBL Nationwide under-23 Inter-Club Super50 Tournament with comfortable victories in their respective semi-finals.

Nigel Deodat

Nigel Deodat

Neeran Bani

Neeran Bani

Albion defeat Skeldon Estate Community Center by 5 wickets

Skeldon Estate Community Center were bowled out for 54 in 16.1overs with Sarwan Chitnarine leading the way with 28.

Bowling for Albion, Afraz Budhoo bagged magical figures of 6-6 off 5 overs. In reply, Albion finished on 58-5 with P. Setel, (12 not out) and J. Otter (11*). Bowling for Skeldon, O. Boyce returned 4 for 7.

Albion won by 5 wickets and 29.2 overs remaining.

Blairmont “Blazers” beat West Berbice Achievers by 10 wickets.

West Berbice Achievers were bowled out for 89 in 25.5 overs with S. Ramsay (15) O. Miller (14) and J. Samuels (12*). National players Nigel Deodat (5-21) and Seon Glasgow (3-30) along with Hemchan Ragbeer 2-4, were the chief destroyers.

The Blazers in reply raced to 90-0 from 11.4 overs, led by Farouk Subhan (59*) and Suraj Bissiondyial (16*).

Lusignan beat Better Hope by 202 runs.

After Anil Singh (51) and Chanderpaul Ramraj (59) led the charge, Lusignan piled on 269-9 in 45 overs despite a spirited performance from Josh Behari who grabbed 5-57 for Better Hope.

In response, Better Hope were bowled out for 67 in 23 overs with Brandon Jordan (17) and Moin Persaud (15), the top scorers for their team. Ramraj returned to bag 3-14 as Neeran Bani emerged as the leading bowler for Lusignan with 4-14.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – August 28, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Every household can get $3M a year.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Dominic Tyrell is set to compete today; Romeo Hunter, tomorrow

Dominic Tyrell is set to compete today; Romeo Hunter, tomorrow

Aug 30, 2023

World Classic & Equipped Sub-Junior & Junior Powerlifting C/ships Kaieteur Sports – Confident in giving a very good account of themselves, the Guyanese duo of Dominic Tyrell and Romeo...
Read More
Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Keisha Abrigo are overall male and female champs

Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Keisha Abrigo are...

Aug 30, 2023

GOAPC to host Inter-Ministries/Agencies Domino competition September 8-9

GOAPC to host Inter-Ministries/Agencies Domino...

Aug 30, 2023

BCB launches $1M Zamal Hussain Trust Fund for Youth Cricketers

BCB launches $1M Zamal Hussain Trust Fund for...

Aug 30, 2023

Imran Khan, Marlon Brutus, H. Bridgelall, P. Dindyal & Troy Benn smash centuries in the Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt Plant Services Big Man Cricket-2 Rounds 4 & 5

Imran Khan, Marlon Brutus, H. Bridgelall, P....

Aug 30, 2023

Guyanese Golf Team Set For Barbados 

Guyanese Golf Team Set For Barbados 

Aug 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Mouth open, story jump out!

    Kaieteur News – The crime wave which followed the Feb 2001 prison jailbreak marked a traumatic period in the history... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]