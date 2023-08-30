33 persons arrested for DUI in Region Three

Kaieteur News – Thirty-three persons were, in the course of two weeks, arrested in Region Three for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a short statement said that 20 of those arrested have been charged this month while the remaining 13 are yet to be charged. Of the 13, six will be charged on August 31, 2023, and the remaining seven will be charged in September.

Those placed charged are: 40-year-old Suraj Kumar of Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD), 39-year-old Rohan Boodram of Paradise Back Street, Essequibo Coast; Anil Bhagwandeen, 36, of Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD), Stephen Vandeyar, 25, of First Street Windsor Forrest, WCD, 31-year-old, Maxie Narine of La Parfaite Harmonie, WBD, 25-year-old Devon Roberts, of West Minister Phase ‘2’, La Parfaite Harmonie, WBD, 47-year-old, Boyie Persaud of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), 35-year-old Anil Doobay, of De Kenderen, WCD, 47-year-old Latchman Ramroop of Ruby, EBE, 36-year-old Ravindran Lallchand, of Cornelia Ida, Trivenil Lall, 36, of Salem, EBE, Martin Biswah, 28, of Maria Pleasure, Wakenaam, Essequibo River, Takeram Persaud, 32, of First Field Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD), Keshram Persaud, 46, of Second Street Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Avinash Harrynarine, 58, of San Souci, Wakenaam Island, Essequibo River, Hemchand Deonarine, 27, of Parika Backdam, EBE, Moses Tilakdhary Deonarine, 49 of Tuschen, EBE, Thakoor Nandalall, 33, of Independence Street, La Grange, WBD, and Chandra Chintan, 29, of Studley Park, Canal Number One, WBD.

The six to be charged on August 31, are: Sudesh Ramdeen, 32, of Tuschen New Scheme, EBE, Arjune Ajmal, 31, of Area ‘G’, De Willem, WCD, Mark Gill, 21, of Tuschen New Scheme, EBE, Dilip Kumar, 43 of Parika, EBE, Tiran Balram, 63, of Public Road, Anna Catherina, WCD, Tulsie, 56, of Tuschen New Scheme, EBE, and Derrick Calvan, 53, of Endeavour, Leguan, Essequibo Island.

One person, Samuel Kathanan, 49, of Pet Shop, Parika, EBE, will be charged on September 1, while five others; Anandram Latchman, 28, of West Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD, Shyamesh Gopaul of Coverden, EBD, Chaitram Harold of Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD, Vissoon Dialpersaud and Rueben Durga of Block 8 Tuschen, EBE, will all be charged on September 5.