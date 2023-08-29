Yuh does get better recognized outside!

Kaieteur News – De government hoping dat it can get people fuh stay in Guyana and it gan also get Guyanese in de Diaspora to come back to Guyana fuh wuk . And nuff of dem wah living outside hoping fuh come back hay and mek good money. But both sides living in a dreamland because deh gat big difference in living and wukkin’ in Guyana and living and wukkin’ outside of Guyana.

Guyanese does do well outside because dem can work hard. Dem does go and work hard. Dem nah mek all dem styles wah dem does mek hay. And when dem wuk hard, dem does get reward with promotion. Even though de pay increases does be small, dem does appreciate dat dem efforts are being recognized.

But when yuh wuk in Guyana, yuh does don’t enjoy de same degree of recognition. And when it comes to an increase in pay, yuh does gat to wait an eternity or beg like if yuh is a dog or threaten to go to another wuk.

Dat is why nuff people when dem go abroad, dem does do better than if dem bin stay in Guyana. Dem services does be recognized.

But in Guyana, the harder yuh wuk, is more wuk de boss man putting pon yuh. De more money de boss mek because of you, is de less you carrying home.

Nuff of dem boss here don’t even show a lil appreciation. But when yuh slip up with yuh wuk, is nuff cussing yuh getting.

So all those who thinking about staying and wukkin’ in Guyana better think twice. And all dem wah thinking about coming back to Guyana fuh look fuh wuk, better stay where dem deh.

