Woman caught cheating, stabbed reputed husband

Kaieteur News – A woman on Sunday reportedly stabbed her reputed husband several times after he caught her cheating.

The man was reportedly stabbed four times and is currently hospitalized.

Kaieteur News understands that the man received information that his reputed wife was consistently meeting a “sweet man” at her mother’s residence.

As a result, the reputed husband showed up unannounced and confronted the woman. An argument ensued and he reportedly kicked his reputed wife.

The woman’s relatives attacked the man in retaliation and the situation escalated into a fight.

“Was a big fight and she stab up de man,” Kaieteur News was told.

It was during the fight that the woman armed herself with a knife and stabbed her reputed husband several times.

The man was subsequently rescued and rushed to a city hospital for medical attention.

The woman was subsequently arrested.