Woman caught cheating, stabbed reputed husband

Latest update August 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 29, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A woman on Sunday reportedly stabbed her reputed husband several times after he caught her cheating.
The man was reportedly stabbed four times and is currently hospitalized.
Kaieteur News understands that the man received information that his reputed wife was consistently meeting a “sweet man” at her mother’s residence.
As a result, the reputed husband showed up unannounced and confronted the woman. An argument ensued and he reportedly kicked his reputed wife.
The woman’s relatives attacked the man in retaliation and the situation escalated into a fight.
“Was a big fight and she stab up de man,” Kaieteur News was told.
It was during the fight that the woman armed herself with a knife and stabbed her reputed husband several times.
The man was subsequently rescued and rushed to a city hospital for medical attention.
The woman was subsequently arrested.
Prepare for MORE starvation with NO oil meter, NO ring fencing.
Aug 29, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Georgetown, Guyana – His Excellency, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, at the historic State House, extended a warm welcome to the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women and hosted a...
Aug 29, 2023
Aug 29, 2023
Aug 29, 2023
Aug 29, 2023
Aug 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – In an attempt to dismiss concerns over the depreciation of the Guyana dollar and the scarcity of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]