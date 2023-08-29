Suspect in 2020 murder of Rosignol businessman remanded

Kaieteur News – Carlos Evans, the suspect who was wanted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) back in 2020 in relation to the murder of Tony Bisnauth, a businessman of Rosignol, West Bank Berbice, was on Monday charged for the crime.

Evans called ‘Beast’, a fisherman of Lot A Rosignol Village made his first court appearance via Zoom at the Blairmont Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh where he was charged with Murder in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Thirty-two-year-old Evans was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison. He is expected to make his next court appearance on September 11, 2023 for statements.

It was reported that after committing the crime, Evans had fled the country and was captured in July of this year by law enforcement officers in Suriname.

Surinamese media reported that Evans was reported to the police after he allegedly hit a man in the face with the butt of a handgun. After a report was made to the police in Suriname, he was spotted at a location called Combe, where he was arrested. He was also being investigated for other criminal activities committed in Suriname.

Kaieteur News had reported that Evans, along with his brother Medellin Orlando Evans, was wanted by the police for the businessman’s murder. However, in September 2022, Medellin met his demise after he was stabbed to death in Suriname during an argument over money.

On March 13, 2020, Bisnauth, a businessman of Rosignol was celebrating his 78th birthday with his family and friends at ‘Sandra’s Snackette’ (a business he ran). At about 11pm, three bandits, one armed with a cutlass and the other two with guns, crashed the small gathering and demanded the attendees give them their cash and valuables. After the victims did not comply, a scuffle ensued and the two bandits armed with guns opened fire, hitting Bisnauth and two others.

Bisnauth was shot in his left ear, and it was revealed in his autopsy that that was the cause of his death. The three bandits fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, a pair of gold-coloured earrings, and a gold coloured pendant chain, which they had stolen off of Bisnauth.