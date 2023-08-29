Slingerz topple Crane Rovers, as Pouderoyen stun Uprising FC – WDFA Senior League

Latest update August 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 29, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The West Demerara Football Association Senior Football League continued over the weekend at the Tuschen Community Centre ground, with four captivating matches. On Saturday, a total of two thrilling encounters took place. The showdown between Poudroyen FC and Uprising FC, as well as the clash between Uitvlugt and Belle West, dominated the scene. While on Sunday, Eagles faced off against #1 All Stars, as Slingerz FC went head to head with Crane Rovers.
In the first Saturday match, Poudroyen FC displayed their dominance by triumphing over Uprising FC with an impressive 8-0 scoreline. Chidum Matthews emerged as the star of the game, securing a remarkable hat trick with goals in the 13th, 60th, and 74th minutes. Kennaz Stephen contributed to the victory with a commendable brace in the 70th and 76th minutes, while Darell Abrams found the net in the 20th and 33rd minutes. Jaret Williams managed to score a solitary goal in the 3rd minute. Pourdroyen FC’s formidable performance added to their season’s excitement.
Meanwhile, the Uitvlugt FC and Belle West encounter resulted in a dramatic 2-2 draw. Belle West initiated the scoring in the 15th minute, with Shoan Williams netting the opening goal. However, Uitvlugt’s Gasper Evans equalized the match in the 38th minute. A penalty awarded to Belle West enabled them to regain the lead, making it 2-1. Not to be outdone, Uitvlugt’s Travis Fraser emerged as the hero for his team, securing the equalizer in the 41st minute. Despite both teams’ efforts, the score remained 2-2 until the final whistle.
Sunday’s action witnessed #1 All Stars facing a 4-2 defeat against the Eagles FC. Kelvin Kubal (60’), David Chisholm (14’ and 60’), and Telbert Baptist (15’) orchestrated the Eagles’ victory. Despite the losing effort, #1 All Stars’ Jared Softleigh managed to score two goals (31’ and 35’).
Simultaneously, Slingerz FC delivered another dominant performance by overwhelming Crane Rovers with a commanding 5-0 victory. Lennox Young (25’), Jamal Codington (4’), Deon Alfred (63’ and 69’), and Dominique Babb (87’) were instrumental in breaching the Rovers’ defence.
The excitement is set to continue at the same venue during the upcoming weekend, promising more action-packed football matches for fans to enjoy.
