Six more Amerindian Villages receive Land Titles

Kaieteur News – Six more Amerindian Villages were on Monday given their land titles at the opening ceremony of this year’s National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference.

This year, the conference is being held under the theme ‘Advancing Sustainable Village Development in a Low Carbon Economy’ and will be ongoing at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) from August 28 to September 1.

The Indigenous villages that received their titles on Monday are Four Miles Village in Region One, Capoey, Akawini, Wakapoa, Mashaboo villages all of Region Two, and Paramakatoi of Region Eight.

As reported, the Amerindian Land Titling (ALT) Project was one that commenced in 2013 and sought to have land titles issued and demarcation processes completed in all Amerindian villages that submitted requests.

It also served to provide mechanisms for identifying and resolving land issues within Amerindian communities and revised communication strategy. The current government had signed a $2.2 billion (US$11M) United Nations Development Programme grant for the implementation of the project.

Speaking at the opening ceremony yesterday, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai said that the project is expected to complete 48 absolute grants and 68 demarcations.

The Minister added, “Our commitment to land rights and tenure has been unwavering. Our government is actively engaged in titling, extension of lands for villages and the demarcation process is ongoing.”

After receiving the land title for his community, Toshao of Akiwini Village, Rudolph Wilson told Kaieteur News that he is really proud and happy to receive the title.

“Because we only had an absolute grant for a number of years from since 1991 and I am really happy that I could achieve this more under my leadership,” he added.

According to the Toshao, the receipt of the title means the village has complete ownership of the land which spans 18 square miles. He stated that since 2004, the village applied for the title, and now that it has been received, efforts would be made to extend and demarcate so villagers can access additional areas where they can log.

Another Toshao, Lloyd Pereira of Wakapoa, told this publication that he is elated to finally receive the village’s land title, which he said was due since 2006. “We were longing for that land title for over the years. As you know, land is serious business. This would pave the way right now for our extension because we would have applied for an extension of our Wakapoa lands and so having received this, we can move into the extension of the lands,” he said.

The village leader said Wakapoa is growing and currently has a population of about 2000 people. The Toshao explained that the lands are swamp lands for the most part with small portions used for farming. The additional lands, he said, could be used for farming since it is the way of life of the community.

On the other hand, Toshao of Four Miles Village, Royston Bumbury expressed displeasure to Kaieteur News. He said that the title he received is not what his village had requested.

“This title here is not the original proposed area that we had really proposed for. The proposed area we had wanted was excluded,” he said.

According to the Toshao, 95 percent of the population is residing in an area which is referred to as the “buffer zone” and that they had applied to have the ownership of this area, since that is where most persons are living and the area which is already developed.

“So presently with this it is an issue, it is a concern because we had wanted to claim that whole area where we are presently residing on but because it was excluded, we are still there living as if we are squatting and that is not right,” he said.

He added that the title his village received gives villagers rights to lands where their main resources are but they have been looking forward to have the claims to the buffer zone area.

The displeased Toshao explained that it would be difficult for his villagers to start all over again by moving from the buffer zone where they currently reside.