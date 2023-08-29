President Dr. Irfaan Ali hosts Guyana Amazon Warriors Women

Kaieteur Sports – Georgetown, Guyana – His Excellency, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, at the historic State House, extended a warm welcome to the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women and hosted a remarkable breakfast gathering.

As a strong advocate for sports development and women’s empowerment, President Ali opened the doors of State House to the talented members of the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s Team. Over breakfast, the President engaged in enlightening discussions with the team, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence both on and off the field.

President Ali took the opportunity to personally commend the team on their dedication and dedication, underscoring their vital role as ambassadors of sports. He assured the players that they had the unwavering support of the entire nation as they geared up for their upcoming challenges while promoting not just women in sports locally, but regionally and internationally as well.

Captain Stafanie Taylor expressed her delight at the event, emphasizing how the team felt deeply honoured by the President’s gracious reception. She remarked, “It’s an incredible privilege to be here at State House and share moments of camaraderie with President Ali. What stood out for me was his dedication to promoting sports and women’s empowerment. His encouragement and assurance resonate deeply with us as we prepare to give our best on the field. We are committed to making Guyana proud.”

The gathering was laced by a sense of unity and shared purpose, embodying the profound connections that sports can foster within a nation. The team members and President Ali exchanged stories of determination, overcoming obstacles, and striving for excellence, reflecting the shared values of resilience and ambition.

This meeting between the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women and President Dr. Irfaan Ali underscores the significance of sports in bringing communities together and promoting national pride. As the team continues to prepare for their upcoming endeavors, they carry with them the collective support and well-wishes of Guyanese citizens.

The Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League will bowl off in Barbados on August 31 and run until September 10 where the final will be played in Trinidad and Tobago.