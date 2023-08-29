Postponement and walkover disrupt East Bank Senior Men’s Football League

Kaieteur Sports – A postponement and a walk over resulted in a solitary game being played out of a scheduled three when the East Bank FA’s Senior Men’s League (SML) continued at the Timehri Red ground.

A triple-double of goals inspired Soesdyke Falcons to a lopsided 6-1 win over Circuit Ville FC. On target for the Falcons were: Terrence Glasgow (2′ and 65′), Tyrone Khan (28′ and 55′) and Alvin Adams (50′ and 80′). For the losers, Schumar Schultz netted in the 12th minute.

Meanwhile, a no-show by Samatta Point’/Kaneville gifted Diamond United 3 points.

All nine of the Regional Associations of the Guyana Football Federation have been supported through funding by the Federation’s designed Members-Financial Assistance Programme to stage their Senior Men’s League, Guyana’s 2nd tier football.