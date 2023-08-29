Postponement and walkover disrupt East Bank Senior Men’s Football League

Latest update August 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 29, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – A postponement and a walk over resulted in a solitary game being played out of a scheduled three when the East Bank FA’s Senior Men’s League (SML) continued at the Timehri Red ground.
A triple-double of goals inspired Soesdyke Falcons to a lopsided 6-1 win over Circuit Ville FC. On target for the Falcons were: Terrence Glasgow (2′ and 65′), Tyrone Khan (28′ and 55′) and Alvin Adams (50′ and 80′). For the losers, Schumar Schultz netted in the 12th minute.
Meanwhile, a no-show by Samatta Point’/Kaneville gifted Diamond United 3 points.
All nine of the Regional Associations of the Guyana Football Federation have been supported through funding by the Federation’s designed Members-Financial Assistance Programme to stage their Senior Men’s League, Guyana’s 2nd tier football.
Prepare for MORE starvation with NO oil meter, NO ring fencing.
Aug 29, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Georgetown, Guyana – His Excellency, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, at the historic State House, extended a warm welcome to the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women and hosted a...
Aug 29, 2023
Aug 29, 2023
Aug 29, 2023
Aug 29, 2023
Aug 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – In an attempt to dismiss concerns over the depreciation of the Guyana dollar and the scarcity of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]