Oil production data has completely disappeared from Govt.’s petroleum website

Kaieteur News – In the age of transparency and the digital revolution, the citizens of Guyana expect up-to-date, accurate, and readily available information about their country’s booming oil and gas sector. Yet, in an alarming setback, the Petroleum Management Programme’s website, established by the Ministry of Natural Resources, has been experiencing significant glitches, particularly with its Oil Production Data tab, leaving Guyanese and interested parties in the dark.

The Petroleum Management Programme was initiated to serve as a beacon of clarity and insight into Guyana’s oil and gas sector. Designed to enlighten not just the people of Guyana but also oil companies, the portal is there to keep everyone informed. However, the recent glitches paint a concerning picture about the government’s commitment, in this regard.

One of the paramount features of the portal is the Oil Production Data tab. It is there to provide daily oil volumes produced offshore Guyana. This tab is the go-to place for information on oil production, water production, gas production, gas injection, and even the fluctuating prices of crude. Updated monthly, it is an essential resource.

Yet, over the past few weeks, the once-reliable graphs have been glitching, making it an ordeal for anyone trying to access specific data points. The problems went from bad to worse, culminating in the graphs disappearing entirely.

Furthermore, even when the graphs were visible on the Petroleum Management Programme’s website, their design and presentation left much to be desired in terms of user-friendliness. The current format seems tailored only for those familiar with intricate data visuals, thereby alienating a large segment of Guyanese citizens. It is essential that this data, which holds immense national significance, be accessible and understandable for everyone, from the expert analyst to the everyday Guyanese individual. Offering data in diverse presentation formats, such as simpler graphs, tables, or even interactive visuals, can bridge this understanding gap.

Compounding this issue, the data upload lags considerably. While the website claims monthly updates, the actual information often is not uploaded until the end of the subsequent month. In early 2022, was worse. Crucial tabs like Gas Injection, Gas Production, and Water Production were stagnant, with no updates for months on end. In some instances, these data absences spanned an entire year. It was only after the media spotlighted this issue that the managers of the Petroleum Management Programme felt the urgency to rectify the situation, accelerating the pace of data updates. Such delays, coupled with the current non-availability of production data, raise suspicions about whether the difficulties with this website amount to wilful incompetence.

Guyana’s oil and gas sector isn’t just another industry; it’s a pivotal chapter in the nation’s history, potentially reshaping its economic landscape. For such a monumental sector, stakeholders believe it is crucial that the government ensure the platforms meant to inform the public operate flawlessly.