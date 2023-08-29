No water to flush toilets at US$160M CJIA

Kaieteur News – Passengers waiting to board their flights at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Sunday afternoon bemoaned the filthy state of the washrooms at the US$160M facility.

The toilets were clogged and dirty, because there was no water to clean or flush them. Passengers, especially females, were unable to use the washroom facility.

One of them was so angry that she decided to make a live Facebook video showing the filthy state of the CJIA washrooms.

“We are at Timehri International Airport here guys, this is the bathroom, nowhere to pee,” the woman said as she videoed the clogged and filthy toilets.

One of the airport employees was heard telling the irate passenger that she could still use the washroom because nothing is wrong with it.

The passenger responded, “Wa you mean, you want us to get infection!”

As the woman continued to complain about the facility, the employee said, “Well yuh can’t talk to me, you gat talk to the authorities”.

She attempted use the male washroom but was told that it was in the same condition too.

This is not the first time that reports have surfaced about out of order toilet facilities at the newly built airport that is costing Guyana close to US$200M.

The airport was built by China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for the sum of US$150 million.

Guyana burrowed the US$138 million from the China Exim Bank and used another US $12 million from the Consolidated Fund – taxpayers’ money- to construct the airport.

When the PPP administration took office in August 2020, Minister Edghill had stated that they were not satisfied with the work that was done by the contractor and as such, they had negotiated and got CHEC to do additional works at the airport at no cost to Guyana.

The additional works that were done by the contractor included a superstructure, corridor and curtain wall. It was only recently that CHEC completed the works on the airport.

Notably, while the contract cost with the Chinese contractor remains at US$150M, the government is undertaking several multi-million upgrades to the airport which were separated into three parts.

With more spending to be done on the airport, the final cost for the airport expansion is still unknown. Notably, while Minister Edghill had assured that the CJIA expansion project final cost will not surpass US$200 million –to date, the spending is currently over US$160 million.