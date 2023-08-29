Man killed in Mazaruni River boat crash

Latest update August 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The collision of two speed boats in the Mazaruni River, Region Seven has left a 35-year-old man dead after he was flung into the river.

Dead is Terrence Maxwell Calistro, of Isseneru Village, Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

Calistro’s boat was reportedly struck by another boat at about 19:30 hrs on Sunday.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement said that the passengers in the other boat were identified as 25-year-old Shane Benn and 38-year-old Alric Da Silva, both miners of Isseneru Village.

It was disclosed, that Benn who was at Hymarco Landing, Mazaruni River and asked Da Silva to take him to Isseneru Village with his boat, to which he agreed.

Da Silva was reportedly equipped with a torchlight and while proceeding, he saw a boat in the distance, and hurriedly informed the captain. However, Benn failed to divert and collided with the boat, driven by Calistro. Calistro was the lone occupant in his boat.

After the collision, Benn and Da Silva made checks for Calistro but were unsuccessful. Thereafter, Benn made a report to the Enachu Police Station.

Following his report, police launched a search party and at around 11:00h on Monday, Calistro’s body was found washed up on the left river bank. He was clad in a red jersey, long black pants and black boots, police said.

Police noted that during an examination of Calistro’s body, a gaping wound to the left side of his head was discovered. His body was taken to the Isseneru Health Post where he was pronounced dead.

The body is to be transported to Bartica where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Benn and Da Silva were arrested and are assisting with the investigations.

