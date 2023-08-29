Latest update August 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Ithaca upstage Cup holders Paradise 3-1

Aug 29, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Defending champions Paradise Invaders were outclassed by newcomers to Berbice Football Association’s Senior Men’s League, Ithaca FC when they met last Sunday at the Rosignol Community Center ground.

Ithaca's treble scoring hero Jaheim Elgin

The victory was only their 2nd in the 8-team League competition where they have lost 4 games as well, while the Cup holders suffered their first defeat in 5 games.

The mastermind behind the biggest upset of this season’s 2nd tier competition was 16 year-old Jaheim Elgin who delivered a memorable hat-trick. Elgin netted in the 15th and 30rh minutes before Compton Cudjoe pulled one back for Invaders in injury time of the first half. The Berbice High school student completed his treble in the 70th minute to lift Ithaca to 6 points as they retain 7th place while Invaders were left on 10 points in 3rd position.

An elated Ithaca Coach, Royston ‘El Chapo’ Solomon in an invited comment expressed his joy at the win and stated that the game plan was “to absorb all the pressure and use quick counter attacks and it worked to instructions perfectly”.

“Having watched Paradise play we realised the only way to conquer their usual intensity was to absorb all the pressures they would apply and then use quick counter attacks. I must compliment the team for sticking to the game plan and executing perfectly. I think they took us for granted as well and did not play with much intensity in the first half and we made use of our opportunities. Our team is very young and mostly under23 players, but Jaheim Elgin is a very special talent and intelligent player”, an overjoyed “El Chapo” stated.

Meanwhile, the other scheduled match was not played as bottom team Fyrish FC failed to show up and conceded a walk over to NA United.

