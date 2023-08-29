Guyana secures third consecutive Senior Caribbean Squash title

Latest update August 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur Sports – In yet another remarkable year for Guyana senior squash players at the Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Senior Championships unfolded in a crescendo of talent and intensity in the Cayman Islands over the weekend. On Saturday, it was the triumphant march of Team Guyana that stole the spotlight, leaving an indelible mark on the annals of squash history, as they secured their third consecutive title.

Guyana's senior squash players pose for photo-op at the conclusion of the CASA championship in Cayman Island.

With a resounding performance across various categories, Guyana has once again demonstrated their supremacy on the squash court in the team’s division. The relentless determination of their athletes reverberated through every rally and every smash, ultimately culminating in a triumphant procession of gold and silverware.

A Golden Sweep in Team Events, Guyana’s dominance was on full display as they clinched the coveted gold in the Men’s, Women’s, and Veterans’ team events, reigning supreme and unyielding. This impressive feat not only underscored their unrivaled prowess but also cemented their overall championship title for yet another year. The team’s unified spirit and unmatched skill resonated with each powerful serve and agile movement.

Meanwhile, the glory was extended to the doubles events, with Guyana’s dynamic duos of Ashley Khalil and Ashley DeGroot, emerged as golden icons, their partnership weaving a tale of perfect harmony and strategy. While on the other hand, Mixed Doubles pair comprising of Jason-Ray Khalil and Nicolette Fernandes, narrowly missed the gold, their silver-medal performance shone as a testament to their extraordinary teamwork and individual brilliance.

Jason-Ray was also featured in another commendable encounter, teaming up with Daniel Ince in the Men’s Doubles team event to secure another bronze medal for their country, showcasing their resilience and commitment in a field of fierce competition.

Individual brilliance was also shown in the singles events, as Guyana’s athletes displayed unwavering grit and determination. Nicolette Fernandes, a beacon of excellence, clinched the silver in the Women’s singles, dazzling the audience with her remarkable agility and strategic finesse. Adding to the radiant display, Ashley Khalil, the reigning 2022 champion, claimed the bronze in the Women’s singles category.

