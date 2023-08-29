Latest update August 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana secures Silverwares at Junior CAREBACO C/ship

Aug 29, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s badminton players showed their prowess at the recently concluded Trinidad and Tobago International Junior Badminton Championship held in Tacarigua, Trinidad. The tournament, which concluded on Sunday, witnessed an outstanding performance from Guyanese talents, with Akili Haynes and Priyanna Ramdhani emerging as notable stars on the final day of the competition.

Guyana's Akili Haynes and Priyanni Ramdhani in action during the Mixed Doubles event.

Priyanna Ramdhani (right) shares photo with Barbados’ Monyata Riviera.

The mixed doubles event was a highlight of the championship, as Akili Haynes and Priyanna Ramdhani teamed up to secure a well-deserved silver medal. Their exceptional coordination and strategic play garnered admiration from both spectators and fellow athletes. The dynamic duo’s journey to the podium was marked by thrilling matches and nail-biting moments, leaving a lasting impression on the badminton community.

Priyanna Ramdhani continued to shine in the Women’s Doubles category, partnering with Monyata Riviera of Barbados. Together, they demonstrated remarkable teamwork and synchronization on the court, earning them another silver medal.

Podium finishers at the conclusion of the 2023 International Badminton championship in Trinidad.

In conclusion, the success of Guyana’s badminton players at the 2023 Trinidad and Tobago International Badminton Championship signifies the dedication and hard work they have invested in their training. Their achievements are a testament to the growing talent pool in Guyana and the wider Caribbean region.

