Guyana Amazon Warriors Women inspire and empower at Shaheed’s Girls Home visit

Aug 29, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Georgetown-Guyana – The Guyana Amazon Warriors women, ahead of the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League took a break from their busy schedules to spread inspiration and empowerment as they visited Shaheed’s Girls Home. The visit was marked by an enthusiastic exchange of games, stories, and valuable life lessons, leaving a lasting impact on the young hearts and minds of the home’s residents.

The players engaged in a range of activities, including hopscotch and cricket, which not only brought smiles and laughter to the girls’ faces but also fostered a sense of camaraderie and friendship between the visiting players and the residents of Shaheed’s Girls Home. The joy and excitement were heartwarming as the team members participated wholeheartedly, embracing the spirit of sportsmanship and unity.

Beyond the games, the Warriors women shared personal stories about their individual journeys, emphasizing the importance of determination, dedication, and the pursuit of dreams.

Captain Stafanie Taylor, along with team members Karishma Ramharack, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Ashmini Munisar, Shabika Gajnabi, Shemaine Campbelle, Djenaba Joseph, Kaycia Schultz and Sheneta Grimmond, each shared insights into their own paths to success, showcasing the possibilities that lie ahead for the young girls.

Taylor encouraged the girls to pursue their passions with unwavering commitment, reminding them that every aspiration is within reach with hard work and self-belief. The team’s presence served as a testament to the transformative power of sports, unity, and mentorship.

Guyana Amazon Warriors female players with children of the Shaheed's Girls Home.

The residents gained meaningful advice from the Warriors women as they asked pertinent questions about life, career and passion while unveiling their passions in cooking, dancing, drawing and singing.

Expressing their gratitude, the management of Shaheed’s Girls Home highlighted the significance of such interactions in shaping the girls’ futures. “The visit,” they noted, “would undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the girls, instilling a sense of purpose, self-confidence, and determination to achieve their goals.”

The Warriors women’s visit to Shaheed’s Girls Home exemplifies their commitment to community engagement and their understanding of the role they play as role models. By sharing their experiences and offering words of encouragement, they have set a shining example for the next generation, illustrating the potential that lies within everyone.

The Warriors women ended the engagement by welcoming all the young ladies to the Warriors family and presented each of them with a special shirt.

The WCPL will take place from 31 August to 10 September 2023 with matches in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago.

