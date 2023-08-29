Former UK Prime Minister in historic visit to Guyana

Kaieteur News – Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), the Right Honourable Sir Tony Blair, arrived in Guyana on Monday, for a historic two-day visit to Guyana.

Mr. Blair, who served as prime minister of the UK from 1997 to 2007 is the first former or sitting British Prime Minister to visit the country.

The former UK leader met with President Irfaan Ali at State House.

In a statement to the media, the Office of the President said that while in London, for the coronation of King Charles III in May of 2023, President Ali and the former British Prime Minister engaged in talks and realised that they share the values of democracy, openness and equity.

President Ali then extended an invitation to the former British Prime Minister to build on their shared vision.

“Mr. Blair is the Executive Chair of the not-for-profit, TBI, which empowers governments and leaders to materialise bold ideas into reality by advising on strategy, policy and delivery,” the statement said.

Today, Mr. Blair is scheduled to participate in a sit-down conversation with President Ali which will be moderated by Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Paloma Mohamed-Martin. They will discuss global climate challenges, Guyana’s leading role in environmental protection and the importance of education and scientific research.

“Mr. Blair is also expected to visit a number of infrastructural projects and mark the inauguration of the Sophia Point Rainforest Research Centre founded by UK politician David Lammy and his wife Nicola Green,” the Office of the President said.