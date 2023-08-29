Double stalemate in Essequibo SML

Latest update August 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur Sports – On a match day where no team proved superior, both games ended in identical scorelines when the Senior Men’s League (SML) of the Essequibo Coast-Pomeroon FA continued last Saturday at the Anna Regina Multilateral school ground.

The top two contenders for title honours, Queenstown United and Mainstay Gold Stars left scoring for late in a closely contested affair. Randy DeJong broke the deadlock in the 78th minute for a Mainstay team lead and Mario Walcott equalised four minutes from the end to ensure Queenstown hold on to the top of the table. With the point gained they move to 13 points from 5 games, while 2nd placed Mainstay inched to 11 points from 5 games as well.

In the other match-up, Henrietta United and Charity Extreme also ended 1-1, with Makhaya Thomas netting in the 10th minute for Charity and Aldran Austin replied for Henrietta in the 60rh minute. The one point apiece lifted Henrietta to 10 points and Charity to 8 points as they remain in 3rd and 4rh positions respectively. It was the 6th and final match for Charity while it was the 5th for Henrietta.

