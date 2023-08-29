Double stalemate in Essequibo SML

Latest update August 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 29, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – On a match day where no team proved superior, both games ended in identical scorelines when the Senior Men’s League (SML) of the Essequibo Coast-Pomeroon FA continued last Saturday at the Anna Regina Multilateral school ground.
The top two contenders for title honours, Queenstown United and Mainstay Gold Stars left scoring for late in a closely contested affair. Randy DeJong broke the deadlock in the 78th minute for a Mainstay team lead and Mario Walcott equalised four minutes from the end to ensure Queenstown hold on to the top of the table. With the point gained they move to 13 points from 5 games, while 2nd placed Mainstay inched to 11 points from 5 games as well.
In the other match-up, Henrietta United and Charity Extreme also ended 1-1, with Makhaya Thomas netting in the 10th minute for Charity and Aldran Austin replied for Henrietta in the 60rh minute. The one point apiece lifted Henrietta to 10 points and Charity to 8 points as they remain in 3rd and 4rh positions respectively. It was the 6th and final match for Charity while it was the 5th for Henrietta.
Prepare for MORE starvation with NO oil meter, NO ring fencing.
Aug 29, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Georgetown, Guyana – His Excellency, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, at the historic State House, extended a warm welcome to the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women and hosted a...
Aug 29, 2023
Aug 29, 2023
Aug 29, 2023
Aug 29, 2023
Aug 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – In an attempt to dismiss concerns over the depreciation of the Guyana dollar and the scarcity of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]