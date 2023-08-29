Cops rescued women trafficked and forced into prostitution

Kaieteur News – Four women were on Saturday rescued by police after being held against their will and forced to be sex workers at Big Hope Backdam, Region Seven.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement said that after contact was made with the police by one of the women, Assistant Superintendent Chaitram and a party of police ranks from Bartica visited the Big Hope Backdam, where the four females were found.

The women were identified as a 36-year-old from Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD); a 22-year-old from Industry, East Cast Demerara (ECD), and two Venezuelan nationals, ages 24 and 30.

Each victim was interviewed separately. While being interviewed the 22-year-old disclosed that she informed the police about what was transpiring in the backdam.

The 22-year-old woman alleged that she was taken to Big Hope Backdam by a man called ‘Bobo’, under the impression that she would be working as a bartender.

However, upon her arrival, she realised that ‘Bobo’ who owns a shop in the backdam wanted to exploit her. The woman reportedly told police that she left the shop but was forcefully taken back to the shop on instructions from Bobo’s wife.

During the interview, the woman disclosed that Bobo’s brother-in-law demanded that she have sexual intercourse with men to clear her rent. The man instructed her to remain in the confines of the compound until all her bills have been cleared.

Meanwhile, the two Venezuelan women reportedly admitted to being sex workers and disclosed that they stayed at Bobo’s shop and paid rent.

Police in a press release said that the four women were in good health and no marks of violence were evident on the exposed parts of their bodies.

Arrangements were made to transport the four women to Bartica for further interviews/screening.

Police are in search of the suspect, his wife and his brother-in-law.

The investigation is ongoing.