Baksh spins Albion to Championship honours over Port Mourant

BCB/Minister Mustapha Under15 Tournament

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board on Saturday last hosted the long awaited final of the Zulifar Mustapha Under15 tournament. The tournament started in late 2020 but the final was delayed due to a number of reasons. The BCB under the leadership of its President Hilbert Foster was determined to successfully complete it.

Port Mourant won the toss and elected to bat first in hot, humid condition in front of a sizeable crowd. Port Mourant was given a solid opening partnership of 60 runs by Navin Boodwah and Devendra Samaroo in fourteen overs.

Samaroo was the first PMCC batsman to be dismissed for 17, caught off the bowling of Feaz Baksh. Port Mourant were then blown away for a meagre 33 runs more as their nine remaining wickets fell quickly. Baksh was the main destroyer with six wickets for thirteen runs from ten overs, while Chmesh Sewnauth had figures of 10-3-17-3. Batting for Port Mourant were Navin Boodwah 33, Vishal Williams 07, Asgharath Nabbie 00, Parmanand Kushlay 01, Vikesh Roopnarine 05, Richard Sewmangal 00, Nitendra Panachee 02, Aryan Dasrat 06 and Bhesham Etwaru not out 01.

Needing to score 94 runs from their allotted 50 overs, Albion were given a solid opening stand of 36 in nine overs by Farhan Balle and Chamesh Sewnauh before Balle was run out for 9. National Under13 batsman Nathaniel Ramsammy was then stumped for 05 off Nitendra Parchae at 41 for 2. Sewnauth was trapped LBW by D. Sammaroo at 69 for 3, but level head batting by Devin Lalbehari 27 not out with two sweetly timed boundaries and Man of the Final Feaz Baksh with a level headed eight not out, led Albion to a crushing seven wickets victory and hold on the Minsiter Zulifar Mustapha Berbice Under15 title. Bowling for the runner up, Devendra Samaroo and Nitendra Parachee took a wicket a piece for 14 and 10 runs apiece.

BCB President Hilbert Foster sated that the board was happy to play off the final after a long delay due to reasons including the Covid pandemic and he hailed the support that his administration is receiving from the general public. Mention was made of Minister Mustapha for his support of the game in his home country. Foster stated that apart from his sponsorship of the Under 15 tournament, the Minster is also a sponsor of a University of Guyana education scholarship for an Under19 player.

Chairman of the BCB Competition Committee Leslie Solomon hailed the final as another successful day for the board and noted that over one hundred tournaments has been successfully completed since early 2018 and many more are ongoing including a historic Under11 and Under13 inter clubs.

Region 6 Vice Chairman Zamal Hussain, who represented Minister Mustapha, congratulated Albion on a well-deserved victory and encouraged the Port Mourant players to keep their focus. Hussain was full of praise for the administration of Berbice Cricket and special mention was made of Foster, who was described as a hardworking and dedicated Cricket administrator. The popular politician stated that every time he reads the daily newspaper or watch local television, he always sees massive development taking place in Berbice cricket. On behalf of the Minister, Hussain encouraged the players to remain disciplined, dedicated to the game and urged them to obtain an educational background.