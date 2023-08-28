Oil and Gas industry added more challenges to housing sector – Minister Croal

Kaieteur News – Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, last Thursday disclosed that Guyana’s housing deficit was further exacerbated by new demands brought on by the accelerated growth of the oil and gas industry.

Minister Croal was at the time, giving his address at the opening ceremony of the International Building Exposition 2023.

He said, “In 2020 we promised to reduce the housing deficit by setting ourselves an ambitious target of allocating a total of 50,000 house lots in five years. Within that promise was a commitment to explore new and innovative housing options and provide access to finance for allottees especially the poor and vulnerable.”

To this end, he added that the housing sector has seen its fair amount of challenges, including inadequate buildings that are built with sub-standard materials, the gap in the supply; migration and formation of new families have outpaced urban housing supplies.

The minister underscored that with the oil and gas sector brought on more demands for housing, “We quickly realised that our promise to providing residential and commercial lots had to take into consideration the gap within the sector from quality control of building materials to finding designs that fit within the structure of subsidized housing, while simultaneously ensuring that prices are kept at an affordable rate and keeping true to our low carbon development strategy.”

To this end, he said that his ministry has engaged experts, investors and contractors within the public and private sectors both locally and internationally to further advance the sector.

“We have crafted policies that make access to finance easier and faster. We have introduced material and monetary subsidies and pursued new housing initiatives such as condominium and town houses. These initiatives were coupled with the introduction of new and updated legislation to strengthen the regulatory framework of the sector,” Minister Croal said.

Furthermore, the Housing Minister stated too that the Government of Guyana is committed to providing subsidized housing citizen who makes an application for the allocation of a house lot and even provide commercial opportunities for investors, contractors and other stakeholders.