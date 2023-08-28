Latest update August 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

North Essequibo crowed Champions of Essequibo leg – Defeat East Bank Essequibo by 7 wickets

Aug 28, 2023 Sports

Republic Bank GCB U23 Super50 tournament….

North Essequibo were crowned Champions of the Republic Bank U23 Super50 Essequibo zone after beating East Bank Essequibo in yesterday’s final

North Essequibo were crowned Champions of the Republic Bank U23 Super50 Essequibo zone after beating East Bank Essequibo in yesterday’s final

Kaieteur Sports – East Bank Essequibo were rattled out for just 66 runs S. Viera (18) and A. Mohammed (16) were the only players to get out the blocks.

Skipper Lance Roberts accepts the trophy from Essequibo Cricket Board Vice-President Elroy Stephany

Skipper Lance Roberts accepts the trophy from Essequibo Cricket Board Vice-President Elroy Stephany

Rajendra Ramballi accepts his MVP award from GCB Operations Manager Anthony D'Andarde

Rajendra Ramballi accepts his MVP award from GCB Operations Manager Anthony D’Andarde

The North Essequibo bowlers operated as a unit, with the skipper Lance Roberts, Sheldon Charles, S. Mohammed and N. Gill each picking up 2 wickets in a good effort.

Opener Rajendra Ramballi then eased himself to 34 not out with 4 boundaries as North Essequibo cruised to 68-3 in 18.2 overs.

In-form spinner Aryan Persaud grabbed 2 wickets for East Bank Essequibo, who’s bowlers failed to defend the already low total.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – August 25, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Prepare for MORE starvation with NO oil meter, NO ring fencing.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Moen Gafoor rules the roost among top word formers

Moen Gafoor rules the roost among top word formers

Aug 28, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Moen Gafoor proved that his consistency over the last three tournaments was no flash in the pan when he once again captured top honors when the nation’s top players engaged...
Read More
North Essequibo crowed Champions of Essequibo leg – Defeat East Bank Essequibo by 7 wickets

North Essequibo crowed Champions of Essequibo leg...

Aug 28, 2023

Guyana’s MMA team triumphs on the Pan Am stage

Guyana’s MMA team triumphs on the Pan Am...

Aug 28, 2023

Hetmyer and Shepherd keep Warriors undefeated

Hetmyer and Shepherd keep Warriors undefeated

Aug 28, 2023

Successful conclusion showcases Guyana’s Excellence

Successful conclusion showcases Guyana’s...

Aug 28, 2023

Powell and Qais star for Royals

Powell and Qais star for Royals

Aug 28, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • How did Jagdeo know this?

    Kaieteur News – Recently, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago did an impromptu interview with a television reporter... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]