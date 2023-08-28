North Essequibo crowed Champions of Essequibo leg – Defeat East Bank Essequibo by 7 wickets

Republic Bank GCB U23 Super50 tournament….

Kaieteur Sports – East Bank Essequibo were rattled out for just 66 runs S. Viera (18) and A. Mohammed (16) were the only players to get out the blocks.

The North Essequibo bowlers operated as a unit, with the skipper Lance Roberts, Sheldon Charles, S. Mohammed and N. Gill each picking up 2 wickets in a good effort.

Opener Rajendra Ramballi then eased himself to 34 not out with 4 boundaries as North Essequibo cruised to 68-3 in 18.2 overs.

In-form spinner Aryan Persaud grabbed 2 wickets for East Bank Essequibo, who’s bowlers failed to defend the already low total.