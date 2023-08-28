Latest update August 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Moen Gafoor rules the roost among top word formers

Aug 28, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Moen Gafoor proved that his consistency over the last three tournaments was no flash in the pan when he once again captured top honors when the nation’s top players engaged in fierce competition in an Open Scrabble Tournament staged at ‘Flava’s,’ Charlotte Street, Georgetown, last Saturday afternoon.

Moen Gafoor (2nd L) shows off his hardware with (L-R) James Krakowsky, Curtis Liverpoole and Karamchand Marshall; Waveney Johnson assisted with technical duties.

Gafoor amassed a flawless 5 points with a massive positive spread of 814 to relegate James Krakowsky, with 4 points and a positive spread of 656, to the second-place slot. Curtis Liverpoole, Kampta Ramnarine, and Roy Sharma all amassed 3 points apiece but it was Liverpoole, by dint of a higher positive spread (383), who closed off the podium spots.

Newcomer, Karamchand Marshall, a low-ranking player, received a special prize for his good showing in the competition.

Meanwhile, Gafoor once again featured on the podium when he received the prize for registering the most bingos (12). The organizers congratulated the respective winners and further disclosed that the next tournament will be staged within the next 2 weeks. Competitors are advised to continue practicing to improve their game.

 

 

