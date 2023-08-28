Latest update August 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

‘Madman’ stabs miner to death

Aug 28, 2023

Kaieteur News – A miner will not be returning home to build a house for his family after he was stabbed him to death on Saturday at Imbamadai Landing, Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven.

Dead: Stenson Roland

Dead is Stenson Roland, age 35. According to the police, he was allegedly killed around 23:30hrs by a man known as Rohaman.  Kaieteur News learnt that Rohaman is the suspect’s first name, but he is popularly known as ‘Madman’.

Roland, according to police was having a few drinks at a shop when ‘Madman’ ran into the shop and stabbed him in the region of the heart.

Kaieteur News understands, however, that the suspect intended to kill another miner. He attacked that miner first and while escaping, he bumped into Roland. Probably believing that Roland might have retaliated, the suspect stabbed him.

‘Madman’ then reportedly escaped into some nearby bushes, while Roland fell to the ground. A community health worker was summoned to the scene and pronounced Roland dead when she arrived

Police said that his body bore a puncture wound to the left side of his chest.

Roland is reportedly not from Imbamadai and had recently gone there seeking work so that he could raise enough money to build his family a home.

 

 

 

 

