Latest update August 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Looking forward to reading about the assessment of illegal mining in Chinese Landing done by the NTC and their actions to protect the community’s legal rights

Aug 28, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I am glad to read that Toshao Orin Fernandes of Chinese Landing Amerindian Village has asked the National Toshaos’ Council (NTC) for a slot at the opening of the NTC’s conference on Monday 28 August to talk about the continuing illegal mining on Chinese Landing’s titled Village Lands. It has been over a month since the Inter American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) granted precautionary measures to Chinese Landing; https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2023/07/26/intl-human-rights-body-calling-on-guyana-to-take-immediate-action-against-abuse-of-amerindians-by-gold-miners-and-police/

I have no doubt that toshao and NTC Chair Derrick John, and the Executive Members of the National Toshaos’ Council, will readily agree to Toshao Fernandes’ request.

SN reported NTC Chair Derrick John saying a year ago that “The core executive is new at the leadership of the NTC but we have so far identified that the issues at Isseneru and Chinese Landing (are) urgent and our priority. As you know those issues are before the courts but they were raised and we discussed it.”

SN further reported: ‘John said that a team from the NTC would soon be meeting to formulate a work plan for its term after which a team would visit both Isseneru and Chinese Landing.

“We will discuss it at the NTC level. One of our first things that we would like to do is to go down on the ground to assess it for ourselves and reach out to the communities and to have a firsthand experience what’s happening and only then we would be in a better position to do whatever we can do to try to bring some comfort to the communities.”’; https://www.stabroeknews.com/2022/07/20/news/guyana/chinese-landing-isseneru-issues-top-priorities-for-new-ntc-executive-chair/

I look forward to reading about the assessment of illegal mining in Chinese Landing done by the NTC and their actions to protect the community’s legal rights.

Yours truly,
Janette Bulkan

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show – August 25, 2023

What You Need to Know Today:

Prepare for MORE starvation with NO oil meter, NO ring fencing.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Moen Gafoor rules the roost among top word formers

Moen Gafoor rules the roost among top word formers

Aug 28, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Moen Gafoor proved that his consistency over the last three tournaments was no flash in the pan when he once again captured top honors when the nation’s top players engaged...
Read More
North Essequibo crowed Champions of Essequibo leg – Defeat East Bank Essequibo by 7 wickets

North Essequibo crowed Champions of Essequibo leg...

Aug 28, 2023

Guyana’s MMA team triumphs on the Pan Am stage

Guyana’s MMA team triumphs on the Pan Am...

Aug 28, 2023

Hetmyer and Shepherd keep Warriors undefeated

Hetmyer and Shepherd keep Warriors undefeated

Aug 28, 2023

Successful conclusion showcases Guyana’s Excellence

Successful conclusion showcases Guyana’s...

Aug 28, 2023

Powell and Qais star for Royals

Powell and Qais star for Royals

Aug 28, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • How did Jagdeo know this?

    Kaieteur News – Recently, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago did an impromptu interview with a television reporter... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]