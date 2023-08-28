In support of food security, Guyanese should be given land for agriculture development

Latest update August 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 28, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – Our beautiful nation is blessed with resources and we have taken on the responsibility of leading food security in Caricom. The infrastructure being put in place, such as the roads, electricity and water wells is providing access to fertile virgin lands. Those Guyanese of at least the third generation should be given a house lot the size of an acre for their family’s continued development. CRG recommends this approach be taken with a zero percentage interest rate on housing loans for these families. The families given this opportunity will be able to support the food security initiative and support organic food development if they so choose. After a three year period if the family has been successful in aiding the food security efforts they should be given additional land to develop. It will also aid in providing resources to build their family’s home.
Guyanese families in the third generation or higher have been through the hardships of embargoes and dictatorship. They have made enormous sacrifices over the years and will appreciate the opportunity to own a lot of land that will provide an opportunity for a more secure future for their families. Giving Guyanese the means by which to sustainably grow their income and build up their family is the foundation upon which our government was established. We must continue to embrace this approach to our country’s development.
Sincerely,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
Chairman
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana
