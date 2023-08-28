Hetmyer and Shepherd keep Warriors undefeated

Latest update August 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 28, 2023 Sports
2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League…
Kaieteur Sports – (CPL) – The Guyana Amazon Warriors continued their unbeaten start to the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a 34 run win over the Jamaica Tallawahs at Warner Park.
Despite a tricky start with the bat the Amazon Warriors posted an imposing total of 210/7 with fifties for Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul.
In reply the Tallawahs top order succumbed to the bowling of Romario Shepherd with five wickets falling inside the first seven overs.
A brilliant partnership between Imad Wasim and Fabian Allen saw the Tallawahs recover from 36/5 to 133/6 but the damage caused by those early wickets could not be repaired.
The Jamaica Tallawahs started brilliantly with the ball, claiming two wickets inside the first over. The first man to go was Hazratullah Zazai who made a two-ball duck on his CPL debut when he cut a ball from Chris Green to Imad Wasim at point.
When Saim Ayub edged a ball from Mohammad Amir through to the keeper the score was 7/2 and the Amazon Warriors were in danger of losing the game inside the PowerPlay.
Azam Khan hit a huge six but was dismissed for just 7 when he was brilliantly caught by Salman Irshad who claimed a diving effort on the third boundary, but from there it was all about the Warriors batting.
Shai Hope made an attractive 25 and shared a 50-run stand with Shimron Hetmyer, but the fireworks really started with Keemo Paul walked to the crease. Hetmyer and Paul put on 99-run stand from just 47 balls with both men passing fifty. Paul was dismissed for a career best 57 while Hetmyer made a blistering 60.
It was left to Romario Shepherd and Dwaine Pretorius to take the Warriors past 200 as they set a target of 211.
It was always going to be a stiff chase but when Romario Shepherd bowled a double wicket maiden it made things very hard for the Tallawahs. Shepherd would go on to finish with figures of 3/7 from his three overs.
The stand between Allen and Imad was full of attacking shots but with the required rate getting unmanageble there was too much left for them to do. When Imad was dismissed for 63 by Imran Tahir the required rate was up to 20 runs an over.
Allen fell for 47 and with him any slim hopes of a Tallawahs win departed as the Jamaican side finished on 176 all out.
Match details: Guyana Amazon Warriors 210/7 (Hetmyer 60, Paul 57; Amir 3/33, Green 2/28) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 176 all out (Imad Wasim 63, Allen 47; Shepherd 3/7, J Sinclair 2/17) by 34 runs
Prepare for MORE starvation with NO oil meter, NO ring fencing.
Aug 28, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Moen Gafoor proved that his consistency over the last three tournaments was no flash in the pan when he once again captured top honors when the nation’s top players engaged...
Aug 28, 2023
Aug 28, 2023
Aug 28, 2023
Aug 28, 2023
Aug 28, 2023
Kaieteur News – Recently, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago did an impromptu interview with a television reporter... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]