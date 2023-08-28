Govt. invites investors to be a part of Silica City

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) is inviting investors to join the mega housing project, Silica City.

Earlier this year work commenced in the Young Professional section of Silica City, Guyana’s first smart urban centre located along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

On Thursday, during the opening ceremony of the International Building Exposition 2023, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, made the call for investors to join the project.

He said, “The establishment of a new city, Silica City is moving a pace infrastructure works for the development of phase one is ongoing.”

According to the minister, Phase One includes the construction of 100 homes as well as the development of apartment buildings, malls, condos, restaurants and similar amenities.

To this end he noted that the Government welcomes Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from investors desirous of being a part of the project.

The idea of Silica City, he said, is primarily born out of the need for Guyana to have an urban centre that is complementary to the existing capital city of Georgetown. Silica City, as conceptualized since 2013, was first touted by then Minister of Housing and Water, now President, Irfaan Ali. According to Minister Croal, it is envisaged to tackle the issue of non-coastal urban settlement development and the challenges of climate change and sea level rise.

Silica City is set to become the leading destination for eco-friendly living in Guyana, advancing the country’s sustainable and climate-smart agenda. With 3,800 acres of designated land, infrastructure development has already begun – Department of Public Information reported earlier this year.

The subject ministers and other officials in March 2023, held the first public consultation on the development of Silica City.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, had explained that the 3,800 acres of land will be converted for a range of developments, including housing, commercial, and areas for institutions, such as government offices. Open spaces will also be preserved for recreational spaces, hospitals, schools and other public services.

Some $2 billion in contracts was awarded for the first phase of infrastructure development works including the construction of road networks, bridges and culverts.

According to the minister, the first phase of development will also involve the construction of high-end young professional homes on approximately 109 acres of land, which will provide 300 house lots measuring 600 square feet each. These two-storey houses will be on the periphery of an 18-hole international golf course that is expected to attract people to the area.

“This will be slightly different from the ones that were constructed [on the East Bank]. It is going to be a little bit more high-end houses,” she noted.