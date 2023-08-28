Eight dead in separate road accidents

Kaieteur News – It was road carnage on Saturday night and during the wee hours of Sunday morning where after three horrific accidents, the lives of eight young people were lost-six of them teenagers.

Dead are, Rahul Thakoor, 19, of Angoys Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six, two 21-year-old men, Elisha Pellew and Raymond Rose from Unity and Supply Village, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) respectively, and Shawn Persaud, 19, of Huntly Village Mahaica.

The four other victims were killed in a car crash at Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara (WBD), and were identified as, Daveanand Singh, 17 of Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Ameisha Jaikarran, 19, of Old Road La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD), Deviane Narine, 18, of Kitty, Georgetown, and Daniel Tribani, 19, of Old Road, La Grange.

The first accident took place around 22:00hrs on Saturday night along the Unity Public Road, Mahaica, ECD, killing three people, Elisha Pellew, Raymond Rose and Shawn Persaud, and seriously injured three others.

According to eyewitnesses it was a smash-up involving two cars and a motorcycle just before K&K Gas Station. Police said that a truck was also involved.

Pellew was the rider of the bike and Rose was his pillion rider while the third victim, Persaud was a passenger in one of the cars.

Investigators learnt that one of the cars, PGG 9823 was heading east along the northern driving lane while other, PAD 171 was travelling in the opposite direction behind the truck.

The driver of PAD 171 alleged that the motorcycle which had no lights overtook him and crashed into the other car and ricocheted into the truck. The impact caused the car to spin into his path and although he tried to swerved away, he could not avoid slamming into the car too.

The end result of the collisions was horrific because among the mangled vehicles lay bodies and severed body parts.

Those who survived the crash received severe injuries and include the driver of PGG 9839 and one of his passengers.

The passenger sustained a punctured spleen while suffered a Cerebral Concussion.

A few hours later, just another deadly crash occurred this time along Number 11 Public Road, East Corentyne Berbice.

It involved two motorcycles and claimed the life of 19-year-old- Rahul Thakoor and left two other persons Keon Willians and his pillion rider, Lennox Reid seriously injured.

Police said that both motorcycles, CJ 2552-the one ridden by Thakoor and CL 4458-ridden by Williams, were speeding in an eastern direction.

Williams claimed that Thakoor undertook his bike and clipped the handle causing both of them to lose control. Thakoor crashed into a light pole and he and his pillion rider fell onto the road sustaining injuries to their bodies.

Public-spirited citizens stopped and rendered assistance. Thakoor was picked in an unconscious state and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital along with Williams and Reid.

Thakoor unfortunately died while receiving treatment.

The road carnage did not stop there. At around 01:30hrs Sunday morning a car crashed into a parked truck along the Resource Public Road, Canal Number 2 Polder, West Bank Demerara killing four teenagers, Daveanand Singh, Ameisha Jaikarran, Deviane Narine and Daniel Tribani.

Singh was reportedly driving at the time and according to reports he was speeding east when he lost control of the car and crashed into a truck parked beside the road. The impact of the collision sent the car crashing through a nearby concrete fence.

An ambulance was summoned and the medical professionals onboard pronounced two of the occupants dead at the scene. The driver and under passenger were rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in an unconscious state but they died while receiving treatment.