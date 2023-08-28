Cop shot in supermarket robbery

Latest update August 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A Police Corporal was on Saturday evening was shot and robbed of his gold chain and cash during a supermarket robbery at Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Nursing a gunshot wound to his left leg is Corporal Hall.
Hall was reportedly drinking at the Wang Wang Supermarket around 19:30hrs, when two masked men dressed in hoodies and armed with handguns pulled-up on a black Honda XR motorcycle.
One of the bandits ran to the entrance and held the security guard at gunpoint. He ordered the security guard to lie and the ground and entered the supermarket while the other bandit remained outside.
The owner of the business, a Chinese businessman and his wife were held at gunpoint as one of the bandit pushed his hands into their cash register and stole an undisclosed sum of money.
On his way out, his accomplice attacked the police officer and shot him in the leg while relieving him of his valuables.
They then escaped on their motorcycle.
Public spirited-citizens rushed the injured cop to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted.
Police visited the supermarket to conduct investigations and were able to recover a .32 spent shell from the area where Hall was shot.
Investigations are ongoing.
