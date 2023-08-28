Another senseless loss of lives on our roadways

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Another senseless loss of lives with the tragic deaths of eight persons, in less than twenty-four hours, between Saturday night and early Sunday morning. All deaths caused by accidents involving vehicles. Lives snuffed out too soon.

In the case of the four teenagers, was the alleged seventeen -year-old driver licenced? In the Unity accident, it is alleged a motorcycle was unlighted. All of this as the ‘Respect the road’ campaign flounders.

I extend my condolences to the bereaved families and a full and speedy recovery to the injured or those affected by these traumatic, injurious mishaps.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed