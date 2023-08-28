Another senseless loss of lives on our roadways

Latest update August 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 28, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – Another senseless loss of lives with the tragic deaths of eight persons, in less than twenty-four hours, between Saturday night and early Sunday morning. All deaths caused by accidents involving vehicles. Lives snuffed out too soon.
In the case of the four teenagers, was the alleged seventeen -year-old driver licenced? In the Unity accident, it is alleged a motorcycle was unlighted. All of this as the ‘Respect the road’ campaign flounders.
I extend my condolences to the bereaved families and a full and speedy recovery to the injured or those affected by these traumatic, injurious mishaps.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed
Prepare for MORE starvation with NO oil meter, NO ring fencing.
Aug 28, 2023Kaieteur Sports – Moen Gafoor proved that his consistency over the last three tournaments was no flash in the pan when he once again captured top honors when the nation’s top players engaged...
Aug 28, 2023
Aug 28, 2023
Aug 28, 2023
Aug 28, 2023
Aug 28, 2023
Kaieteur News – Recently, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago did an impromptu interview with a television reporter... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]