23 graduate with City and Guilds certificates from Nations School of Technology

Aug 28, 2023 News

Nations School of Technology’s City and Guilds Awards in Masonry, Carpentry, Painting and Plumbing. Back row from left Dr. Dexter Phillips (CEO -Nations), Dwayne Adams, Prakash Bharat, Ajodha Basdeo, Rolman Ramirez, Ronnel Thomas, Evander Charles, Liam O'Toole (COO-Nations). Front row from left Rommel Thomas, Steven Giles, Shri Persaud  

Kaieteur News – Twenty three persons graduated with City and Guilds qualifications from Nations School of Technology on August 21, 2023. In a release from the school, 23 skilled tradesmen and women earned their Skills Proficiency Awards in Basic Carpentry, Masonry, Painting and Plumbing.

Nations School of Technology’s City and Guilds Awards in Plumbing left Ruth Pendleton (graduate) and Bernice Thompson (Facilitator)

Nations Chief Operating Officer and Director of the School of Technology, Liam O’Toole, explained that “Nations has become a registered centre for City and Guilds to offer courses that will help Guyanese attain international certification in the construction trades. We provide certification to those who have the skill set already through the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) by participating in a one-to-two-day assessment of those skills while also offering courses where the skills are taught to individuals who have no experience.”

Nations School of Technology has partnered with Guyana Oil and Gas Support Services Inc (GOGSSI) to implement the City and Guilds welding, fabrication and pipework courses. These courses also include the RPL assessment, whereby welders who have existing skill sets and hands on experience can receive City and Guilds certification in a 2-day assessment and those without the skills can complete a multi-week training course to gain the knowledge.

Mr. O’Toole stated, “We are excited to have partnered with GOGSSI as together we bring the perfect combination of practical and theoretical knowledge. GOGSSI amongst many others has a need for certified welders and we are thrilled to be partnering with a fellow local Guyanese firm to help support the need for skilled Guyanese to enter the labour force.”   Graduates who receive the Awards in Welding, Fabrication and Pipe work will have the skill set for employment within the Oil and Gas, construction and mining sectors in Guyana.

 

 

