Vincent 5-fer stars for Guyana on opening day

Aug 27, 2023
CWI Rising Stars U17 2-Day Tournament…
Kaieteur Sports – Bruce Vincent snagged 5 wickets for Guyana while Kirt Murray stroked a half-century for the Windward Islands, with Day two’s action set to be exciting.
Murray stroked 74 while Kirsten Murray hit 41 as the Windward Islands were bowled out for 177 in their 1st innings.
Guyana bowlers thrived with Bruce Vincent snaring 5-37 and Matthew Pottaya (2-34), headlining the bowling.
Guyana were steady at stumps, finish for the day on 80-2 from 27 overs. Openers Kevin Kisten (29) and Romeo Deonarain (20*) gave their side a good start.
Rampersaud Ramnauth stroked 29 but was dismissed leaving, Deonarain and Nicholas Shiopersaud (0*) with the task of finishing today’s workload.
A returning Kirt Murray (1-20) and Jeanie Joseph (1-10) toiled but we’re successful for the Windwards.
Action continues today.
