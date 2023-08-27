UG drafts new selection process for Athletes and Ethical Code for Officials

– Major International Bodies to support process

Kaieteur Sports – The University of Guyana is pleased to indicate that a number of steps to strengthen the management of sports programmes at the University have now been initiated by a Task Force on sports initiated through the office of the Vice-Chancellor.

This follows a report two weeks ago, into improper action by a member of staff at a recent international sports meet. While the official enquiry into the incident is still being completed, a series of important steps have already been taken aimed at strengthening the University’s governance and ethical systems in regard to sports management.

These include creation of a draft Code of Ethics for Clubs and Officials and a draft Selection Policy for sports. These new policies are expected to be sent for comments, review and finalisation within the next six weeks.

The University is being supported by national and international sporting bodies in this regard. The report on the disciplinary matter is also expected to be concluded during this time since preparations for the new academic year beginning Sept 4, as well as the extensive nature of the incident review, have required more time than previously expected.

The University is committed to closing gaps and creating comprehensive conditions for fair review and responsible redress of these matters.

