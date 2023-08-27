Three reportedly die in ECD crash

Latest update August 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 27, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Three persons reportedly died late Saturday night following an accident involving two cars and a motorcycle at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Kaieteur News understands that the accident took place around 22:00hrs in the vicinity of the K&K Gas Station.
Cell phone recorded videos depicted a gruesome scene with bodies and severed body parts spread across the road.
Up to press time no statement on the accident was made by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).
Prepare for MORE starvation with NO oil meter, NO ring fencing.
