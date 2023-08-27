Latest update August 27th, 2023 12:59 AM

Three reportedly die in ECD crash

Aug 27, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Three persons reportedly died late Saturday night following an accident involving two cars and a motorcycle at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Kaieteur News understands that the accident took place around 22:00hrs in the vicinity of the K&K Gas Station.

Cell phone recorded videos depicted a gruesome scene with bodies and severed body parts spread across the road.

The accident scene.

The accident scene.

Up to press time no statement on the accident was made by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

