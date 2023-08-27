Three reportedly die in ECD crash

Kaieteur News – Three persons reportedly died late Saturday night following an accident involving two cars and a motorcycle at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Kaieteur News understands that the accident took place around 22:00hrs in the vicinity of the K&K Gas Station.

Cell phone recorded videos depicted a gruesome scene with bodies and severed body parts spread across the road.

Up to press time no statement on the accident was made by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).