SHEA at the forefront of helping children access emergency medical care overseas

Waterfalls Magazine – When US-based Guyanese Lori Narine conceptualized Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA); a medical charity that helps sick children, particularly Guyanese, access medical care overseas, she had no idea how many lives would be impacted.

Since its inception in 2015, SHEA has played a pivotal role in consistently assisting more than 60 patients to access emergency medical treatment in the United States of America (USA) and other countries. During an interview with The Waterfalls Magazine, Narine shared how SHEA’s efforts have impacted the patients.

The SHEA Founder said, “Except for the fact that we are U.S. registered almost all the patients we support are in Guyana. We are doing all this work to support Guyanese people primarily children to access the treatment they need overseas.”

Besides the children, she said SHEA has assisted a few adults in getting the help they need.

“We assist adults help get treatment, once they reach out to us and the funds are available, we assist in paying for the various types of medical testing, MRI scans, and so on. We try to help as much as we can but it is difficult because we have to raise the funds and raising funds to help an adult get treatment is more challenging… so we focus primarily on the kids,” she disclosed.

To this end, Narine noted that SHEA has assisted seven Guyanese children (four new patients and three for follow-up treatment) so far this year to access treatment overseas.

“For the year so far, we have had three cancer patients, a child with kidney disease and three children who were severely burnt come to America to get help,” she said that SHEA continues to work with the children and their parents to monitor, evaluate and provide follow-up treatment for them.

According to Narine, the medical Charity has been intentional in efforts to provide patients with aid that is trustworthy and reliable.

“Supporters of SHEA can follow the progress of the patients via the Facebook page as well as the website savinghandsemergencyaid.org; we try to document the progress of patients as much as possible…” she said.

The SHEA founder noted that the updated information gives supporters the insight they need to continue to financially support the charity.

“It also helps to put the information out there so that if anyone knows a child who may need the assistance. They can reach out to us…” she told The Waterfalls Magazine.

Narine said too that having financial support from companies and individuals is critical to what SHEA does.

“For us to continue to support and empower these patients who cannot afford critical medical treatment to get it done overseas; we have to raise funds which are done on a case-by-case basis. We have several individuals and companies that give us that support; we received donations from Cataleya Energy, Mohameds, N & S Algoo, Beharry Group, Vitality Inc., Dem. Bank, Dem. Mutual, Jagmohan’s, Sterling Products, Ltd. and One Guyana T-10 & Arya Ali. We received $1.5 million from the Office of the First Lady and a number of other notable contributors whom we are very grateful,” she said.

Narine stressed that “It is through these generous donations that we are able to coordinate free or low-cost treatment to address the emergency medical needs of individuals who need care.”

Without the support, patients like four-year-old, Nathan Kandhai who has been diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML); an aggressive form of cancer in the blood and bone marrow would be in a hopeless situation. Due to the aggressive nature of his diagnosis, his local medical team is unable to provide further advanced treatment to combat the disease.

Earlier this year, Nathan was assisted by SHEA Charity. Similarly, with the assistance of SHEA, four-year-old, Ismaeel Knights who has bilateral hydronephrosis (the swelling of both kidneys due to a build-up of urine) was able to undergo successful posterior urethral valve ablation surgery in Trinidad.

SHEA has also assisted seven-year-old, Munesh Narayan who was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma (a rare form of cancer of the bone which typically affects children and teenagers). The advanced treatment and technology necessary to save this young child is not yet available in Guyana. Munesh’s case was presented to a team of doctors on a medical mission to Guyana, and they have expressed willingness to assist with treatment in the United States. However, they are unable to offer the treatment free of charge. They have estimated the cost to be between US$100,000 – $300,000.

SHEA Charity was contacted and coordinated a fundraising activity for his lifesaving transfer and treatment. Munesh has had a multitude of medical services and treatments to combat his cancer diagnosis. The first phase of his treatment began with a series of chemotherapy sessions spanning eight weeks.

Likewise, after 3-year-old Shiv Thompson sustained deep second-degree burns across 50 percent of his tiny body when he accidentally fell into a pot of boiling water at his home in Mabaruma, SHEA Charity was contacted due to the extent of his injuries. The toddler was medivacked to the United States for emergency surgery and management.

Ten-year-old Jomahri Mortley was admitted to Georgetown Public Hospital in Guyana, on October 28, 2022, with second-degree burns to 55 percent of his body. These injuries were sustained during an accident involving hand sanitizer. Sadly, Jomahri curiously wanted to test whether the substance was flammable and his body caught on fire. A request was made to SHEA Charity to assist in a medical transfer for Jomahri to receive treatment in the United States. Jomahri safely arrived in the United States and was placed into immediate treatment as a result.

Meanwhile, Aden Persaud was diagnosed with Craniopharyngioma (a rare type of tumor near the brain’s pituitary gland). Due to the severity and urgent nature of his condition, he needs immediate surgery and extensive hormone replacement therapy. SHEA secured treatment for Aden at a Harvard affiliated hospital in Boston, Massachusetts USA. The Charity is currently monitoring Aden’s case for him to access critical follow-up treatment.

SHEA Charity also received an urgent request to assist 12-year-old Dwain Deputran who is currently hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital in Guyana, with third-degree burns to 40% of his body. Since then, Dwain has completed all of his treatment in the United States and has returned to Guyana. He may return to the US for future evaluation at the determination of his medical team. His family has been advised to have frequent follow-up visits at the GPHC Burn Care Unit.